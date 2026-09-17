John Calipari Defends Hunter Yurachek: 'A Great Partner'

FAYETTEVILLE — The most popular individual in the University of Arkansas athletic department came to the defense of the most polarizing individual in the University of Arkansas athletic department on Thursday.

Arkansas men's basketball head coach John Calipari went to bat for athletic director Hunter Yurachek on Thursday in a video posted to Calipari's social media account that also focused on the Protect College Sports Act, which Calipari had been discussing in Washington earlier in the week.

Yurachek has long been criticized by fans in regard to Arkansas' poor performance in football during his tenure as AD. Yurachek hired Sam Pittman and Ryan Silverfield and was ciriticized for not firing Pittman sooner, being late to the party in regard to NIL and revenue sharing and for hiring Silverfield, who was not seen as a particularly desirable or flashy option.

Basketball has been where Yurachek has done the most good during his time at the helm of the UA athletic department, as he hired Eric Musselman and Calipari, though John Tyson of Tyson Foods had a sizable impact in Calipari landing at Arkansas.

In the wake of Arkansas' 43-10 loss to No. 17 Utah on Sept. 12, Yurachek has come under even more fire than usual. Many fans wrote to the UA Board of Trustees asking for a change in leadership, while a petition to fire Yurachek was started and has garnered over 4,400 online signatures.

Yurachek has also been criticized for his part in funding for Arkansas football, particularly NIL, being well behind that of his competitors, though Calipari and the Razorback basketball program haven't had the same issue.

"Here, Hunter's been a great partner and given us tools to go out and get the No. 1 recruiting class in the country," Calipari said. "Our postseason success has been there because of his support."

Just got back from a few days in DC meeting with lawmakers. The Protect College Sports Act is not perfect but we need to end this chaos now. We need stability or we will lose sports and lose opportunities for student athletes. pic.twitter.com/DOYwbDYtpz — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) September 17, 2026

Arkansas has made the Sweet 16 in both of Calipari's years at Arkansas and also won the 2026 SEC Tournament. Calipari's third Arkansas squad is expected to be a national title contender.

Calipari continued to talk about Yurachek, including other controversial decisions he has made during his tenure as AD. Notably, some of those decisions include contentious reseating endeavors at Razorback Stadium, Bud Walton Arena and Baum-Walker Stadium that forced many longtime season ticket holders to give up their seats.

"He's also had to make some tough decisions, like reseating," Calipari said. "Which has generated more revenue, so we can participate in revenue sharing at the highest level. With these type of decisins, Hunter has been unbelievable in making sure that this university and athletic department is stable going forward.

"Hunter's leadership and vision are the two reasons, and many reasons, that I came here. I look forward to working with Hunter throughout my time here as we continue chasing our goal of making Final Fours and winning national championships. I'm going to be at that football game supporting those coaches and players on Saturday. Join me."

The move to have Calipari, who would likely have as high of an approval rating as any public figure in the Natural State, stump for Yurachek is an excellent one from a public relations standpoint. Whether or not it moves on the needle on Yurachek's approval remains to be seen, but it seems like frustration with Yurachek has reached a boiling point, regardless of Calipari's opinion.

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