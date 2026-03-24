FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari should be among coaches who are considered the biggest winners of the NCAA Tournament's first weekend.

For a matter of three decades, Calipari was arguably viewed among the top coaches in college basketball. After a couple of disappointing postseason ventures at Kentukcy, the shine on his career began to dull.

After two seasons in Northwest Arkansas, that dullness is shining once more having guided the Razorbacks to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. Now, he faces his toughest test yet in postseason play by preparing his squad for its toughest test yet with No. 1 seed Arizona on the docket for Thursday.

Like any other year, Calipari's track record alone gave Arkansas attainable expectations with a preseason ranking of No. 14 by AP Poll voters. The Razorbacks were able to at least meet the mark by getting through the first two rounds which included getting past High Point looking to upset another top-seeded team.

There have been signs throughout the season that Calipari's squad is capable of cutting down the nets in Indiana with positive showings agaisnt Duke and Houston despite losing efforts during non-conference play. But he knows now isn't the time for moral victories at all.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Proving Skeptics Wrong

Calipari was hired away from Kentucky to do one thing, and that's to help elevate the Razorbacks from on the cusp of greatness to hoisting the championship trophy at the end of the season.

Skepticism surrounding Calipari was not without basis as early exits in the NCAA Tournament raised legitimate concerns about long-term sustainability on the Bluegrass. However, his current postseason success at Arkansas remains the clearest measuring stick, as his program's trajectory has reframed how the Razorbacks are perceived nationally.

His success with another Sweet 16 appearance shows his team believes in what their coach is preaching and have consistently gotten better as the month of March wears on. That was something missing toward the end of his tenure in Lexington.

More importantly, they show that Calipari can still build teams capable of competing deep into March without relying on a single roster formula. This Arkansas group is not identical to his previous teams at Kentucky, yet the results are familiar.

That adaptability has been one of the defining factors of his resurgence.

Relying on Freshman Superstar

For Calipari to lead his team on a run over the next two weeks he'll need four more championship-level performances by star point guard Darius Acuff to get that done.

Acuff has not only been significant part of Arkansas’ postseason success, but is a huge reason why his team is considered dark-horses this weekend. His emergence from McDonald's All-American to AP first team All-American and potential National Player of the Year has elevated both his team and his individual profile from also-rans to potential national champions.

Acuff has been one of the most impactful players in the tournament, parlaying that into a shoe contract with Reebok which is the first of its kind for any college basketball player.

His comination of scoring, control game pace and create opportunities for others has made him a can't miss prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft this summer. His performances have not only pushed Arkansas into the forefront, but given life to Calipari's career after being considered done for after shortfalls with the Wildcats over the previous six years.

Postseason success often amplifies individual recognition, and Acuff has taken full advantage.

Arkansas freshman star Darius Acuff Jr. has landed a signature shoe with Reebok, becoming the first NCAA men’s athlete to receive one from a major U.S. brand while still in college, Reebok’s head of basketball, Jide Osifeso, tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/MDoHkgqdIW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

Calipari has entrusted Acuff with primary decision-making responsibilities, allowing the offense to flow through his strengths. The result has been a guard capable of dictating tempo while maintaining efficiency, a combination that becomes increasingly valuable deeper into March.

For Calipari, this type of tournament run at Arkansas signifies the rebirth of a hall of fame career. The spark has returned and he is hungry to prove there's more left in the tank.

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