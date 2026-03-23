Iowa vs. Nebraska Opening Odds, Preview for March Madness Sweet 16

Six teams from the Big Ten have advanced to the Sweet 16, which is a record for the amount of teams from a conference to advance to the second weekend in a single year. Two of the six Big Ten teams will face each other with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes took down the Florida Gators in the Round of 32, making the Gators the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated in this year's edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, Nebraska survived a half-court heave by Vanderbilt to survive a two-point game and get its second NCAA Tournament win in school history.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for this Big Ten showdown.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Opening Odds for Sweet 16

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +1.5 (-104)

Nebraska -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Iowa +112

Nebraska -134

Total

OVER 133.5 (-110)

UNDER 133.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Nebraska Preview

These two teams played each other twice in the regular season, which sets up a monumental rubber match. The Hawkeyes won at home on February 17 by a score of 57-52, and then the Cornhuskers got their revenge, beating Iowa in overtime in their final regular-season game by a score of 84-75.

Nebraska's numbers have been ultra-impressive this season, ranking 27th in effective field goal percentage and 15th in defensive efficiency. Iowa's offensive numbers are even better, coming in at 15th in eFG%, but the Hawkeyes' defense comes in at 85th in efficiency.

If Iowa wants to win this game, they have to find a way to defend the three-point shot of Nebraska. The Hawkeyes currently rank just 165th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, ahead of the Sweet 16.

The bad news for this game is that the betting market has little faith in either squad winning it all. Nebraska is set at +6000 to win the National Championship, while Iowa is set at +10000. Only the Texas Longhorns have longer odds to win it all.

The winner of the game will advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of Illinois vs. Houston, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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