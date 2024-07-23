Kentucky Transfer Poised for Vital Role with Razorbacks This Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- With such an interesting roster dynamic this season including more upperclassmen than freshmen, Adou Thiero has an opportunity to play a key role for Arkansas this season. At 6-8, 220, the Pennsylvania native has NBA potential, according to many NBA Draft experts.
Coach John Calipari told Kentucky fans and media last season that one improvement in his game could make him a top-10 lottery pick instead of a first round selection in the NBA Draft.
“If I told you he could be a top-10 pick ... just get your shot better. Get that thing down. I told him, I’d have a bed in the practice facility. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. I’d go to class, go back, sleep in that bed, get up, go to that gym, and shoot,” Calipari said of Thiero.
“Part of it is getting a shooting expert to work with you. It’s the only thing between him and [being drafted in the top-10]. I just think he’s so talented. He’s got a quick twitch. Getting in better shape. Might have to drop five pounds or so. But I told his dad, he hasn’t even touched how good he can be.”
Thiero was considered a first round prospect in the latter stages of the 2023-24 season due to his improved shot making ability and impact on the game defensively. He improved his overall field goal and free throw percentages last seasons by nearly 20% while keeping his three point makes nearly the same.
He is an effective rebounder who will go after misses at the rim for second-chance points opportunities. His strong frame absorbs contact well while keeping leverage to knock down his shots near the rim.
Length will not be an issue for him either as Thiero can challenge shots at the rim. One part of his game that pops off the screen is knowing how to get low against smaller defenders but can explode with quickness with adequate hops.
In the open court, Thiero can display his above average speed chasing down opponents on fast breaks for blocks. The combination of wingspan can awe those in attendance as no shot is safe no matter how high the arch or tossed up near the rim.
For most of last season, Thiero was a role player who averaged seven points and five rebounds per game last season. If he continues on his rapid development end over year by Calipari's staff then there is no limitation to his game.
HOGS FEED:
