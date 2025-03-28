Late Night Ahead for Razorbacks Against Texas Tech in California
• Who: No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) vs No. 3 seed (ninth-ranked) Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8)
• What: Arkansas and Texas Tech have played 80 times and each team has won 40 games in the series.
• When: Thursday 9:09 p.m.
• Where: Chase Center (18,064), San Francisco, Calif.
• TV/Stream: TBS/truTV / Watch TBS APP (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi)
• Radio in Arkansas: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home
• Sirius/XM: Westwood One Broadcast: Sirius: 209 / XM: 202 || SXM App Channel 964
SAN FRANCISCO — When there was some mumbling about Arkansas facing Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 tonight in a 7:09 start in San Francisco, it sounded familiar.
I had to check because many in the media had been complaining all season long. My guess all along is John Calipari really likes those.
The Razorbacks have played 20 times in games start at 7 p.m. or later. That's in 35 games, well over half have been in the time they are playing tonight in California because that's the time on the left coast they'll play.
"I just don't want to play in the morning," Calipari said. That's why it wasn't that surprising to see the Hogs playing so many games that late. He'll play as late as anybody wants to start a game at night.
The guess is they are going to be hanging around a little while if Cal likes those late starts.
Tenth-seeded Arkansas, the lowest seed left in the NCAA Tournament, will face No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
Tipoff is set for 7:09 p.m. (Pacific)/9:09 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on TBS and on truTV.
Arkansas advanced to the Sweet 16 after upsetting No. 7 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed (fifth-ranked) St. John’s in the NCAA first and second rounds, respectively, in Providence, R.I. Texas Tech, the third seed in the West Region, advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over No. 14 seed UNC Wilmington (82-72) and No. 11 seed Drake (77-64) in Wichita, Kan.
The winner of the Arkansas-Texas Tech game will advance to the Elite 8 on Saturday and face the winner of Maryland-Florida.
Game Notes:
• John Calipari is 12-3 all-time in NCAA Sweet 16 games. Arkansas is 8-6 in Sweet 16 games.
• Arkansas has faced seven of the remaining 15 teams, including Auburn (0-1), Michigan (1-0), Ole Miss (0-2), Florida (0-1), Alabama (0-1), Kentucky (1-0) and Tennessee (0-1). In fact, Arkansas’ first three SEC games of the year were versus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida.
• Arkansas and former Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech have met on 80 previous occasions and both teams have won 40 games in the series. The Red Raiders lead 6-5 in games played on neutral courts. However, Arkansas is 1-0 versus Texas Tech in NCAA Tourney games. Arkansas has won 10 of the last 13 meetings.
LAST TIME THEY MET: Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament second round. In a game full of runs, the Razorbacks withstood a late one from the Red Raiders, who closed within a point with just over a minute remaining. Razorback J.D. Notae made the first of two free throws and made it a two-point game. His miss on the second set up a dramatic ending. Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards’ driving layup in the final seconds was too hard off the glass and Notae snatched the rebound.
• John Calipari is 1-0 all-time as a head coach versus Texas Tech. After Texas Tech hosted and defeated Arkansas in the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Red Raiders hosted Kentucky the following year for the Challenge. Then No. 15 Kentucky edged then No. 18 Texas Tech, 78-76 in OT.
• Arkansas 2-2 all-time in San Francisco: In 1948, Arkansas played on back-to-back days in the San Francisco Tournament. In 2022, Arkansas defeated Gonzaga and lost to Duke in the NCAA West Region.