Live Blog: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, SEC Tournament, First Round

Razorbacks coach John Calipari tasked with doing something he's never accomplished today

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacting during game with the Oklahoma Sooners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacting during game with the Oklahoma Sooners at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
NASHVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are being asked to do something no John Calipari team has ever done — beat a team coached by Lamont Paris.

The last time the Hogs faced South Carolina it was an absolute disaster. Arkansas lost 72-53 and trailed by 35 with seven minutes remaining. Today Calipari's team will try to avoid a second loss to the Gamecocks, which would be the fourth consecutive for the former Kentucky coach, while simultaneously avoiding falling back into danger of finding themselves in a play-in game in Dayton.

Arkansas (9) vs. South Carolina (16), tip approx. 12:03 p.m.
Winner will face Ole Miss (8) at noon Thursday in second round.

Perhaps the best thing to see as we get set for tip-off is the SEC has opted to go with a traditional floor with SEC blue sidelines and a bright hardwood. It will be easy for fans to see and easy for the TV camera people and sideline photographers. Thank goodness they didn't opt to go with an abomination similar to what the Big 12 is playing on.

The crowd is a bit thin. There are a decent amount of Arkansas fans, but there is a shockingly large number of Kentucky fans filling up the lower rows. It will be interesting to see how they react. Are they here to cheer or boo Calipari?

