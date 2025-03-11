How to Win SEC Tournament: Calipari Says Don't Care Too Much
John Calipari raised more than a few eyebrows with his comments about a tournament he dominated during part of his coaching career.
The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday when Arkansas' first-year coach leads the Razorbacks into the opening game at noon Wednesday in Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown Nashville.
It's a playoff Calipari's team won six times during his 15 seasons as bench boss of the Kentucky Wildcats. He won it four consecutive years beginning in 2015.
But the Hall of Fame coach recently displayed a couldn't-care-less attitude about the SEC's post-season playoff.
"I don't care about the conference tournament, which is why we won it so many times," Calipari told Arkansas' long-time announcer Chuck Barrett. "Because I could(n't) care less.
"The tournament that matters is the NCAA Tournament. Now, you play that [SEC] tournament to get the best seed you can get. And if you're going to get to the Finals, win!
"Or don't go to the finals and lose because you're exhausted and you gotta play on Tuesday or Wednesday. So, I'm like, 'Let's play well and try to improve our seed."
A lot to unpack there, for sure. First, if the Hogs win a couple of games in Nashville, they're likely to avoid playing Tuesday or Wednesday in the first week of the NCAA Tournament.
Those are the four games in Dayton, Ohio, when the NCAA field is pared from 68 to the 64 that are in the main bracket. Those first-round games begin Thursday and Friday in the first week of the three-week playoff known as March Madness.
Obviously, winning the NCAA Tournament is the ultimate goal. Calipari did that in 2012 when he guided the Kentucky Wildcats to the title.
Freshman sensation Anthony Davis led the way for Kentucky. By "playing well" in the SEC Tournament, Calipari likely means win at least two games and give top-seed Auburn a tussle on Friday.
That would boost the Hogs' ever-growing confidence, likely get them a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and afford them five or six days of rest before their opener in the Big Dance.
If Arkansas has to play in Dayton after winning just two games in the SEC Tournament, they'd have either three or four days rest before lacing up the game shoes again. It would also mean potentially playing three games in six days.
At this point in the season, rest is critical, especially when it comes to recovering from jammed fingers, slightly sprained ankles, aching wrists and tired legs.
Some argue staying sharp and not being off a week is better. There is no magic formula, except not to be exhausted, as Calipari noted.
Winning three games in the SEC Tournament would be phenomenal for Calipari and his team and would likely jump the Hogs to a No. 9 seed in the NCAA field because the third victory would be against top-seeded Auburn.
It takes five wins in five days for the Razorbacks to cut down the nets in Nashville. Calipari would welcome that honor, but he'd trade it for a deep run into the NCAA Tournament.