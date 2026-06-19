Muurinnen Touted As Potential No. 1 pick in 2027 NBA Draft by Former Razorback

llia Frolov may have the most hype of any Arkansas big man going into the 2026-27 season, but Finnish five-star Miikka has been turning heads this summer as he prepares for his first year as a Razorback.

On Friday's edition of The Chuck and Bo Show, co-host Bo Mattingly said that he's been hearing big things about the seven-footer who chose Arkansas over Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State and North Carolina.

"I ran into a guy who's a professional basketball player, you can probably figure out who it is, who's been running pick-up with these guys," Mattingly said. "[A] former Razorback. And he said, 'That Miikka dude is unbelievable.'

"I'm like, 'Well, what do you mean?' He's like, 'I don't even know how to describe it. He's just unbelievable. Dude, I'm just telling you, this guy might be the first pick in the [2027 NBA} Draft. This guy's a top five player. If he's not a top five player in next year's draft, I'll be shocked... You can't describe it. He can shoot, he can defend, he can jump out of the gym, he can rebound.'"

Could Miikka Muurinen be the 1st overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft? 👀🏀



Bo is hearing high praise from former Razorbacks who have been at practice recently: pic.twitter.com/9GcgCkKGoA — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 19, 2026

Time to Pump Brakes on Lofty Miikka Murrinen Projection

That's certainly a lofty prediction, even for a player in Murrinnen who is expected to make an immediate impact at Arkansas.

There's a chance that Murrinnen won't even be the first Razorback off the board next summer, given that he'll be playing alongside Jordan Smith Jr., Abdou Torre, Frolov and JJ Andrews, all of whom have the potential, like Murrinnen, to play one one season at UA before heading to the professional ranks.

He showed what he was capable of during the Nike Hoops Summit last month, scoring 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 15 minutes of action for Team World.

At 7-foot, 223 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan, and an impressive standing reach of 9-foot-4.5, there's plenty reason for fans to be excited about the future of Arkansas basketball.

Jeremiah Wilkinson and Billy Richmond III could very well find themselves in the Association next summer as well, and while Murrinnen's ceiling may be higher than theirs, stellar seasons from both of them could see them move up draft boards.

That's not to mention the deep talent pool across the rest of college basketball. From Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes to Arizona freshman Caleb Holt, there are plenty of early contenders for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft that will impress this season at the collegiate level.

Miikka Muurinen from Finland on his official visit in September 2024 with the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Arkansas Communications

That's not to say that Murrinen has no chance at being the first name off the board next summer, but whoever Mattingly's source is may be getting a bit carried away regarding the future of the 7'0, 223-lb big man.

Calipari certainly wouldn't mind if Murrinen were to evolve into a potential No. 1 pick, however.

With how deep Arkansas' immensely talented backcourt is, a solid 1-2 punch in the frontcourt between Murrinen and Frolov could be what the Hogs need to make a deep run in March and give Calipari a shot at a second national championship.

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