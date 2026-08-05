It’s been nearly 60 years since St. Louis, Missouri, had an NBA team. With Portland Trail Blazers rumors and reports buzzing about a potential relocation, Kalshi’s NBA market opened on which city they’d potentially move to, and St. Louis is the city to watch.

At the time of writing, the team is favored to remain in Portland at 76%, with St. Louis sitting at 13%. Kalshi settles the market before the 2027-28 NBA regular season, depending on whether the team relocates or announces relocation plans before then. Trading $25 profits $7 if the team stays in Portland and $156.23 if they move to St. Louis.

Trailblazers to Announce a Relocation before the 2027-28 Season - Kalshi

Do not relocate 78%

St. Louis 13%

Seattle 10%

Kansas City 7%

Las Vegas 5%

Goodbye Portland?

Ongoing lease negotiations between the organization and the Moda Center are sparking the relocation rumors. New Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon has also cut several costs around the team and has not committed to a new lease or any funds towards remodeling the arena.

If an expansion were to happen, insider John Hollinger of The Athletic wrote that the league would step in and not let Dundon “mess up a big expansion payday.”

"Surely the league wouldn’t let Dundon mess up a big expansion payday by grabbing turf in Seattle or Las Vegas. Some have suggested Austin or Nashville, but those two locales appear to be blocked off by the Spurs and Grizzlies, respectively, both of whom seem on track to play multiple “home-ish” games in those two cities in future seasons,” Hollinger said. "Kansas City? St. Louis? Bring the NBA back to Rochester or Tri-Cities? None of the places I’ve mentioned appear obviously better than Portland — and a few seem demonstrably worse.”

Even further, former ESPN NBA insider turned podcast host Bill Simmons mentions both Kansas City and St. Louis during his take on a potential relocation.

"I think Kansas City. I mentioned them a couple of weeks ago, and I think I was the first one to mention it. Kansas City, you can make an argument that they probably should have a team,” Simmons said. “One of the minority owners is a St. Louis guy."

With negotiations currently stalling, no renovation plans in place, and the team's lease at the Moda Center ending in 2030, a relocation could be possible.

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