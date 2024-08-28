Never Too Early for Preseason NCAA Tournament Bracketology
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari is projected to make a tremendous impact in his first season. The rebuilt squad is expected to be a No. 5 seed in the east region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's lead bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
Quite frankly, it is very early to truly gauge exactly how a team will do given so many newcomers, coaching staff and other external factors around the conference. However, Lunardi believes in Calipari's track record as a coach to reward him with an imaginary tournament seed.
Before Arkansas can make it very far it must do something that Calipari hasn't been able to do since 2019 and that's make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky's struggled since the 2019 tournament which in turn forced him out of Lexington and land in Fayetteville.
The main reason for the Wildcat's downfall were dangerous mid-major teams capable of slaying its "Goliath." Just last year Kentucky was downed in the first round by Oakland University led by Jack Gohlke's three point barrage.
Kentucky also lost to Saint Peter's in overtime 85-79 during the 2021 tournament which put a black eye on what was a successful regular season. Currently, Arkansas is projected to play No. 12 seed Grand Canyon led by former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.
The Antelopes enjoyed its best season at the division one level with a 30-5 overall record along with its first trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After upsetting No. 5 seed St. Mary's, Grand Canyon lost to a hard fought, physical battle to No. 4 seed Alabama 72-61.
From a brand standpoint, the east region has to be the deepest of Lunardi's projection. Preseason darling Duke is the No. 1 seed and would play the winner of 8-9 seed game between No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Florida. Other notable games include No. 6 Kentucky against No. 11 Pittsburg/Villanova, No. 3 Baylor against No. 14 Louisiana Tech, No. 7 BYU against No. 10 Rutgers and defending National Champions UConn as a No. 2 seed against No.15 South Dakota State.
The winner of No. 4 seed Texas Tech is matched up with No. 13 UC Irvine would go onto play Arkansas or Grand Canyon in the second round. If the Razorbacks somehow escape to the second weekend, it would give its 65-year-old coach an opportunity take his fourth college basketball program to a Final Four.
Calipari will be banking on the nation's top transfer portal haul and No. 3 high school signing class, according to 247sports team recruiting rankings. If Arkansas is able to blend former FAU star Johnell Davis with other newcomers then the Razorbacks could have one of the best backcourts in America this season.
The old saying 'guard play wins in March' is cliche but remains true to this day. That gives Calipari a talented veteran backcourt which is something he isn't used to having.
