Hogs chase statement, not payback, in Dallas showdown with Texas Tech

The Arkansas Razorbacks keep insisting this weekend’s trip to Dallas is not about revenge.

Sure, that sounds convincing. Nothing says “regular game” quite like spending the week revisiting film of the moment your season exploded into overtime misery against Texas Tech.

But according to the Hogs, Saturday’s meeting with the Red Raiders at the American Airlines Center is about making a statement, not payback.

Arkansas enters ranked No. 17, Texas Tech comes in at No. 16, and both teams would prefer to pretend last year’s Sweet 16 ending is ancient history.

The rest of the internet seems less committed to letting it go.

Fans have replayed the blown 16-point lead so often that it may qualify as a regional documentary. Inside the Arkansas locker room, though, the message is simple: it’s just another game.

Or so they say.

Karter Knox, the Razorbacks wing who starred in that loss, did his best Thursday to assure everyone he is not hunting revenge like a daytime TV plotline.

“It’s a regular game for us,” Knox said, doing his best impression of a player totally unaffected by the internet’s memory. “It’s a game that we have to get. Very big game for us. They did beat us last year, but it’s not a revenge game. I feel like this game we’re going to make a statement.”

If that sounds suspiciously like revenge with a thesaurus, well, it’s college basketball. Everything is a statement game until the next one.

Knox admitted he recently rewatched the entire matchup from last March. Naturally, he remembers the good parts — which makes sense, because he scored 20 points and went 4-for-4 from deep.

“I most definitely do remember the positives,” he said. “It was a very good moment for me. You know, good and bad moment. The good moment was, that was the best game I played all season. The bad moment is, that was the last game of my season. It was kind of crazy for me.”

Knox reflects on last season and the returning group

In other words, if this is not revenge, it is at least some form of emotional recycling.

Four Razorbacks from that roster returned, and Knox said they have been educating newcomers about Texas Tech’s preferred style: scrappy, physical, and prone to showing up in bad memories.

In case anyone needed reinforcement, Arkansas will again face J.T. Toppin, the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year who dropped 20 points and nine boards on the Hogs.

He has somehow gotten better, now averaging 20.8 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Toppin is also a Dallas native, which makes this whole matchup feel even more like Arkansas wandered into someone else’s backyard barbecue and was told to guard the grill.

Texas Tech remains the rebound-happy group Arkansas remembers.

The Red Raiders average 40.3 rebounds per game, ranking 59th nationally, and snatch 14.7 offensive rebounds per game, good for 17th in Division I. If rebounding were a personality trait, Texas Tech would list it first on its résumé.

Knox said defense and rebounding have dominated practice.

“Texas Tech, they get a lot of offensive rebounds, try to play physical,” he said. “But we’ve been doing straight rebounding drills like football drills. We’re ready for this team.”

Nothing says basketball preparation like sounding mildly relieved the drills did not include shoulder pads.

Whatever Arkansas calls this game — revenge, respect, statement, or “regular” — the matchup comes with real implications. A win in Dallas would give the Razorbacks validation after an up-and-down stretch.

A loss would send them home with another lecture from the universe about closing out games.

Physical matchup looms as Arkansas seeks respect

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2, right on schedule for every SEC fan who prefers basketball with brunch.

But the Hogs insist the larger theme is respect. They want to prove their ranking is real, their defense is improving, and their rebounding drills were more than a theatrical performance.

And if it just so happens that the team standing between them and that respect is the same team that handed them last year’s heartbreak? Well, life is full of coincidences.

Just don’t call it revenge. They certainly won’t.

At least not out loud.

Key takeaways

Arkansas says it seeks respect, not revenge, despite last year’s Sweet 16 collapse.

Karter Knox emphasizes defense and rebounding focus for Texas Tech’s physical style.

Texas Tech's J.T. Toppin and elite rebounding remain major challenges in Dallas matchup.

