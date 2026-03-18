No Debate Left: Razorbacks' Acuff a Unanimous All-American Selection

Darius Acuff Jr. doesn’t need any qualifiers anymore.

He’s a unanimous All-American and there’s no debate left about it. The Arkansas guard added another major honor when the United States Basketball Writers Association placed him on its All-America First Team.

That selection pushed Acuff into rare territory. Every major outlet that hands out All-America honors has now included him.

Razorback knew he was good, but until he started playing did those thoughts even enter casual conversation. It caps a season where the Razorbacks leaned on his steady play and scoring ability night after night.

The honor from the USBWA is one of the most respected in college basketball. Voted on by national media members, the list shows how players performed across the entire season. Acuff’s name appearing there confirmed what many already believed.

“Who’s the guy that can put a team on his back and carry his team to a national championship … It’s Darius Acuff Jr.”



–@jaybilas on Acuff Jr. being a game changer 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/edNSu7QYke — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 16, 2026

He has been one of the top guards in the country this year, and his production backed it up from start to finish. Whether it was scoring, creating offense, or handling pressure moments, he consistently delivered for Arkansas.

His role grew as the season went along. Opposing defenses focused on slowing him down, but he still found ways to impact games. That ability helped separate him from others at his position.

The Razorbacks leaned on his leadership just as much as his scoring. He handled the ball in key moments and helped guide teammates through tight situations.

Recognition from multiple outlets built over time. Each new honor added to the picture of a player who had become one of the most reliable guards in the nation.

By the end of the season, there was little doubt about where he stood. The final piece came with the USBWA selection, which completed his sweep of major All-America teams.

Darius Acuff Jr. plays just like him... pic.twitter.com/UwnbsF71V7 — Underdog (@Underdog) March 14, 2026

A Season Built on Consistency, Production

Acuff’s path to becoming a consensus All-American wasn’t built on one big performance. It came from steady play over the course of the entire season.

He led the Hogs with strong scoring numbers and helped guide the offense in key moments. His ability to attack defenses and make the right play stood out in both conference games and nonconference matchups.

Arkansas relied on him to control tempo and create opportunities. When games tightened late, he often had the ball in his hands.

That trust came from his decision-making. He didn’t force plays and found ways to keep the offense moving.

The Razorbacks benefited from his balance. He could score when needed but also involve teammates and keep defenses guessing.

His performance in big games helped build his national reputation. He showed he could produce against top competition throughout the season.

As the year continued, more attention came his way. Even with that added focus, his level of play didn’t drop.

The consistency he showed became one of the main reasons he earned recognition from voters across the country.

"Darius Acuff Jr. is having a better freshman season than [SGA and Derrick Rose]."



As @garyparrishcbs points out, John Calipari coached both future NBA MVPs in college — and Acuff’s numbers are even bigger. pic.twitter.com/s2SuF2B9Eg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 5, 2026

Leading Arkansas to Team Success

Individual honors often follow team results, and that was the case for Acuff. Arkansas put together one of its strongest seasons, highlighted by winning the SEC Tournament title.

The Razorbacks played with confidence late in the year. Acuff’s leadership helped drive that stretch.

He delivered in key moments during the postseason. His ability to stay composed helped Arkansas close out games. The Hogs counted on him to handle pressure situations. He responded with steady play on both ends of the floor.

His scoring gave Arkansas a reliable option when possessions became critical. That made a difference.

The Razorbacks’ success added context to his individual awards. Voters often look at both production and team impact.

In Acuff’s case, both areas stood out. His play helped Arkansas win, and those wins helped elevate his profile nationally.

Enjoy 4 plus minutes of Darius Acuff Jr. throwing lobs



17.5% of Acuff’s total assists have been lobs during his freshman campaign. The touch, timing, creativity, degree of difficulty on some of these lobs is top tier stuff. Just an incredibly dynamic offensive player. pic.twitter.com/izgUjczPaf — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) March 17, 2026

Recognition from Across the Country

The USBWA honor didn’t stand alone. It completed a list of awards that made Acuff a consensus All-American.

Different organizations release their own teams, but his name appeared on each of them. That level of agreement is rare.

For the Razorbacks, it highlights how far the program has come. Having a consensus All-American reflects both talent and development.

Acuff’s recognition also shows how much trust the coaching staff placed in him. He was given responsibility and delivered throughout the season.

His performances earned respect from opponents as well. Teams prepared for him as one of the top players on the floor.

Media members recognized the impact he made in games. By the end of the season, his place among the top players in college basketball was clear.

The unanimous All-American label now confirms what his play showed all year.

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