Razorbacks Searching For SEC Footing in Loss to Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A solid start went by the wayside against No. 23 Ole Miss as Arkansas lost its second straight game to start SEC play, 73-66.
"Disappointed," coach John Calipari said postgame. "Not discouraged, but I’m disappointed. We had our chances, again. It’s seven, eight. We’re up 10 at one point (their largest lead was nine), we let them back. We foul a 3-point shooter, do another thing, I’m like, ‘what are we doing?’ So, I’ve got to do a better job of teaching these guys how to win."
Ole Miss used an extended 31-13 run to bookend the two halves across 12 minutes, turning a nine-point deficit into a 10-point lead and flipped the tenor of the game.
"They [Ole Miss] came together as a team," guard Johnell Davis said. "They played together better than us and that’s the reason why [they won]."
The Hogs looked to make one last stand with Adou Thiero scoring eight straight points for Arkansas to cut the lead to just four with 10 minutes to play, before a pair of critical threes by Ole Miss's two most prolific scorers kept the Hogs at arms length.
The duo of Malik Dia inside and the guard play of Sean Pedulla combined for 37 points.
Arkansas got off to a much better start rebounding against a slightly smaller Rebels team, only allowing six offensive rebounds.
Davis finally found his shooting rhythm, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the first half making a trio of threes. The third pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 27-18 with 7 minutes left in the first half.
"My team and the coaches have been on me this whole time just staying confident," Davis said. "[I'm] just trying to find the flow back."
The Hogs' inability to push the lead to double-digits allowed Ole Miss to slowly work its way back into the first half. The Rebels ended the first half on a 15-6 run to erase the deficit and the two teams ended the first half tied at 33.
Thiero led the Hogs with 17 and Boogie Fland added 14, but was held to 5-for-20 from the field.
Center Zvonimir Ivisic was listed as questionable on the availability report Tuesday night before being removed before tipoff, but did not check-in until the 12:32 mark of the second half and only played four minutes.
The Hogs will continue to look for its first SEC win against No. 8 Florida, who is coming off a 30-point win over No. 1 Tennessee, the largest margin of defeat for AP No. 1 team since 1968. Tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.