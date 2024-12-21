Razorbacks Dominate Paint in Penultimate Non-Conference Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas used its size to dominate the North Carolina A&T Aggies Saturday. The Razorbacks put together a wire-to-wire 95-67 win over the Aggies.
"The great thing for me was we only made three threes and we scored a lot of points," coach John Calipari said. "It just shows you, there’s all kinds of ways of doing this. You don't have to shoot 35 threes and make 12."
The Hogs used the interior duo of Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile to take control of the game, The two combined for 28 points and 20 rebounds.
Boogie Fland ran the offense at the point guard position with extreme precision with his first double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. The Hogs also only had one turnover at halftime. Arkansas outscored North Carolina A&T 52-40 in the paint.
"It's great," Aidoo said on playing with Fland. "[He's a] five-star guard. He’s really young, He still has a lot of stuff to say on his mind because he’s young. His mind is racing, but it’s definitely great to play with a player like that. He’s a special player for sure."
Arkansas was without Johnell Davis in the lineup for the first time, who had started the previous 11 games. Karter Knox got his first taste of the starting lineup and contributed 11 points.
Aidoo got off to the hot start, scoring seven quick points in the first 5 minutes to give Arkansas control of the game. He is slowly working his way back from injury, and is roughly at 80-85% full strength.
"It makes us different," Calipari said about Aidoo. "You saw the physical play at the rim. He can do that. My guess is he's about 80 percent right now, maybe 85, but no way he’s at 100. That's why I'm telling him when you come back [from Christmas], you've got to step on the gas."
With increased shooting prowess in recent games, Arkansas was able to get clear lanes to the basket, allowing multiple players to takeoff and provide the fans with highlight dunks.
Arkansas continued with its balanced scoring attack, with seven of the eight rotational players hitting double figures. Only Zvonimir Ivisic, who picked up four fouls in 7 minutes was held to single digits.
North Carolina A&T's top two scorers Landon Glasper and Ryan Forrest combined for 35 points but were held to 15-for-49 from the field, as Arkansas held to the Aggies to 36% from the floor (27-for-75).
The Hogs will have one final game before conference play. Tipoff against Oakland is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 30 and will be broadcast on ESPN2.