Is Kentucky Now Biggest Team Razorback Fans Love to Hate?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas Razorback fans are languishing these days, Kentucky fans are loving to pile on. All you have to do is look at social media.
Many of the Wildcats' faithful claim they told the Hogs' fans that hiring John Calipari back in April wasn't that big of a deal. They added it wouldn't take long for the regret to set in for them.
Even the media in Lexington are going in-depth on what Kentucky has to do on the floor to spoil the homecoming. Not surprisingly, it involves a win. Fans want a total and complete beat-down.
Inside the Razorbacks' John Nabors' podcast went into the past history. Since he finds a good reason to hate everybody on the Hogs' schedule, when he highlighted this week's game it had a little special meaning.
Something about Kentucky blue seems to bring out the hatred from many around here. That's really nothing new because it's been going on ever since the Hogs got to the SEC in 1992 and immediately started establishing a role at the top of the league every year.
We'll find out more about Calipari's feelings this morning when he has his press conference. After a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, he wasn't really thinking that much about it, or so he said. He likely had the game circled just as much as the fans did.
Which is why there will likely be a little more interest in Saturday. Besides, it's a chance for us to hear from Calipari in the midweek. That hasn't happened all season.