Hogs Receive Highest Preseason Ranking Yet from Website
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Arkansas. The Athletic ranked the Razorbacks No. 2 behind Texas A&M in its preseason Top 25, giving Arkansas it's highest ranking yet among all the major pollsters. who have released their first poll of the season.
The Razorbacks are ranked in the Top 15 of all four polls. Here's where the Hogs stand:
NYT/The Athletic: No. 2
Baseball America: No. 4
D1Baseball: No. 5
Perfect Game: No. 13
Texas A&M is the consensus No.1 in all four polls after returning three key pieces from their run to the 2024 College World Series Finals. First-team All-SEC outfielder and potential Top 2 pick Jace LaViolette along with SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac both return. Ace and second-team All-SEC pitcher Ryan Prager is back for his redshirt junior season after being drafted by in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels.
The SEC is well represented in all the polls with as many as nine teams showing up, depending on the pollster.
Arkansas' SEC schedule is a gauntlet. Four of the five conference series that the Razorbacks play on the road are against consensus Top 15 teams (Vanderbilt, Georgia, Florida and LSU). The Hogs also have an early season matchup against TCU at the College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. The Horned Frogs are ranked as high as No. 18
Arkansas will continue its preparations for the upcoming season with three more scrimmages starting Friday. An official start time has not been announced. All scrimmages are free and open to the public to attend at Baum-Walker Stadium. The season begins 3 p.m. Feb.14 against Washington State.