All Hogs

Razorback Listed as First-Round Pick in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Multiple Razorbacks looking to become latest first-round pick under Calipari including Thiero

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) attempts a shot against Baylor Bears guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) attempts a shot against Baylor Bears guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Adou Thiero has been the most consistent player for the Razorbacks through two games. He is also the only Hog listed in the latest ESPN first round mock draft.

ESPN currently has Thiero being selected with the 29th overall pick by the Utah Jazz. If any Razorbacks are picked in the first round, it would be the 38th first-round pick under Calipari since he took over the Kentucky Wildcats in 2007.

"NBA scouts have been keen on his ability as a versatile defensive playmaker with excellent instincts and timing racking up block and steals," ESPN draft insider Jeremy Woo said. "His motor has always been a calling card."

Thiero led the team in scoring in the 72-67 loss to Baylor with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and two blocks.

Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) goes up for a shot against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3)
Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) goes up for a shot against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) during the first half at American Airlines Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"He’s in attack mode now," coach John Calipari said. "Instead of messing with the ball, he’s in attack mode. Now he can get to where he needs to go. Probably got to get him to do a little stride-stop so if he gets stuck, he can turn and make plays for his teammates."

Along with carrying the offensive load, Calipari was equally impressed with Thiero's effort on the defensive end of the floor.

"He also defended a very physical guy," Calipari said. "He was doing a little bit of everything."

Baylor Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44)
Baylor Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the first half at American Airlines Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Two other Hogs were also listed on the ESPN Remaining Big Board. Guard Boogie Fland is listed as the No. 37 prospect and center Zvonimir Ivisic is listed at No. 44.

All three prospects are in action when the Hogs take on Troy 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.

HOGS FEED:

Three programs emerge as leaders for top-10 prospect

• Razorback kicking safety blanket evaporates, flips to SEC rival

• Razorbacks’ nightmare: Hogs’ secondary taking on Texas offense 

• Pittman trying to use Longhorn rivalry to Razorbacks' advantage

• Razorbacks have shot to dramatically impact playoff race

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Men's Basketball