Razorback Listed as First-Round Pick in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Adou Thiero has been the most consistent player for the Razorbacks through two games. He is also the only Hog listed in the latest ESPN first round mock draft.
ESPN currently has Thiero being selected with the 29th overall pick by the Utah Jazz. If any Razorbacks are picked in the first round, it would be the 38th first-round pick under Calipari since he took over the Kentucky Wildcats in 2007.
"NBA scouts have been keen on his ability as a versatile defensive playmaker with excellent instincts and timing racking up block and steals," ESPN draft insider Jeremy Woo said. "His motor has always been a calling card."
Thiero led the team in scoring in the 72-67 loss to Baylor with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and two blocks.
"He’s in attack mode now," coach John Calipari said. "Instead of messing with the ball, he’s in attack mode. Now he can get to where he needs to go. Probably got to get him to do a little stride-stop so if he gets stuck, he can turn and make plays for his teammates."
Along with carrying the offensive load, Calipari was equally impressed with Thiero's effort on the defensive end of the floor.
"He also defended a very physical guy," Calipari said. "He was doing a little bit of everything."
Two other Hogs were also listed on the ESPN Remaining Big Board. Guard Boogie Fland is listed as the No. 37 prospect and center Zvonimir Ivisic is listed at No. 44.
All three prospects are in action when the Hogs take on Troy 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.