Three Programs Emerge as Leaders for Top-10 Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three schools appear to be frontrunners for 2025 5-star center Chris Cenac. The Razorbacks are in that trio.
Baylor, Arkansas and LSU are the programs that have separated themselves from the field, according to a source familiar with Cenac’s situation.
“All three schools give him the opportunity to play and make it to the league, which is his ultimate goal,” Clifton Dixon of Louisiana Hoops tells Hogs on SI. “LSU gives him a chance to be the face of the program.”
The Link Prep star has rocketed up the recruiting rankings over the past year from. Cenac started just inside the top-100 at No. 71 in June 2023 all the way to No. 6 after fall evaluations over the weekend, according to 247sports.
Cenac, a versatile 6-foot-11 stretch forward is one of the more skilled bigs in his class with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and ability to score inside out. He also provides rim protection an a willingness to rebound.
He wowed college coaches and scouts over the summer with his performance during the NBPA Top-100 Combine in June. His recruitment skyrocketed after averaging over 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists which earned him camp MVP honors and a host of new scholarship offers across the country.
Cenac spent the weekend at LSU for an official visit which is his home state school. He also visited Arkansas Oct. 19-20 and is expected to travel to Baylor.
The Bears and Razorbacks have sent multiple players to the NBA in recent seasons with more than five being drafted since 2019. Both programs have that edge over LSU recently as the Tigers haven’t produced a first round draft prospect under third-year coach Matt McMahon.