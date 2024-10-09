Hogs Will Host Top-30 Prospect on Heels of Busy Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 2025 4-star Shon Abaev will visit Arkansas Wednesday, according to a report.
Abaev is a 6-foot-8, left-handed wing with a solid shooting stroke and versatile defender. He is a high-level prospect on both ends of the floor which is backed up by 247sports ranking him as the No. 29 prospect in the country, No. 6 among small forwards and the No. 6 player in Florida.
He has taken several other official visits, including Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia, Syracuse, Dayton and Auburn.
The Florida native possesses a solid ability to run the floor in transition with quickness and smooth leaping ability to finish near the rim. Abaev can take defenders one-on-one in halfcourt sets and invites physicality on dribble drives.
On film, he shows a smooth release and high arching shot created by his length which is challenging to defend. He will battle for rebounds on both ends and also possesses solid vision to distribute assists and sometimes the pass that leads to the pass to the basket in the open floor.
As a junior, Abaev averaged over 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He does get a little careless with the ball at times with three turnovers per game for Calvary Christian in Ft. Lauderdale.
Abaev's visit comes on the heels of a busy weekend for John Calipari and his coaching staff with 5-star combo guard Meleek Thomas in town. 2025 5-star point guard commit Darius Acuff was also in town to help Arkansas' case for Thomas along with the electric atmosphere for the Hogs' 19-14 victory over then No. 4 Tennessee at Razorback Stadium.