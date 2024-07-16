Razorbacks Possibly in Mix for Another 2024 Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One final uncommitted prospect left in the 2024 class is shooting guard Jeremiah Fears. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound combo guard recently reclassified from 2025 to play college ball a year early.
Fears was committed to Illinois until decommiting two weeks ago. He is the No. 34 prospect in his class, No. 5 point guard and No. 2 player in Arizona.
The Razorbacks emerged as one of several schools to contact Fears over the past few weeks. He is competing this weekend at Nike EYBL Peach Jam where several top coaches and assistants are in attendance.
He scored 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Oakland Soldiers Saturday evening. UConn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan St, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St, Michigan and USC have been in contact with the guard with plans to play in college next season.
Fears put out a statement after decommiting from the Illini which was posted to his X account.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and commitment. I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at the State Farm Center.
“Please trust my full intention was to enter Champaign in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the BIG10. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."
As a junior last season at Arizona Compass, Fears averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists per game last season. The Dragons finished 20-7 overall and No. 3 amongst Arizona prep schools.
Arkansas announced its addition of four new players for the 2024-25 season Friday with shooting guard's Melo Sanchez, Jaden Karuletwa, Casmir Chavis and Ayden Kelley. While reclassifying has been an option for Fears previously, allHOGS has been told that staying in the 2025 class remains an option.
