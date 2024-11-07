REACT: Hogs Not Pretty, but Outcome Welcome in Calipari's Debut
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the Razorbacks' first game under new coach John Calipari, the recently assembled roster had its share of memorable moments. Lipscomb kept it close throughout, which made Arkansas work up a sweat to win its season opener.
The Bisons were able to control the pace of play on Nolan Richardson Court throughout the early stages of the first half. Lipscomb kept the Hogs from being able to force turnovers and run in transition for the first 10 minutes.
Once the dam began to leak, Arkansas scored 25 points off 19 Lipscomb turnovers which ended up being one of the biggest differences Wednesday night. The Razorbacks were especially tough on the inside, outscoring the Bisons, 54-22, in the paint.
Struggle From Deep
Arkansas made just 4-of-19 three-point attempts despite seeing a lot of the misses roll around the rim before popping out. Fland has proven to be a confident, streaky shooter during practice and preseason tip-off events, but has struggled from three during the two exhibition games and against Lipscomb.
The 5-star true freshman made just 1-of-8 attempts, from three which was the most of any Razorback. Still, Fland has a smooth shot with a quick release as he finished 6-of-10 from two.
Big Z Takeover
Sophomore transfer Zvonimir Ivisic got the start at center, but was far from effective in the first half. He was a spark plug in the second half, scoring all 12 of his points on 5-of-5 shooting along with three blocks, including an emphatic one to close the game, in 16 minutes.
When Lipscomb pulled within four at the 7:47 mark of the second half, Ivisic pulled up at the right wing to drill a contested three. That moment sent the Razorbacks on a 16-4 run to close out a victory.
Noticeably Light Attendance
While every ticket was sold for the Razorbacks' season opener, there were plenty of empty red seats available at tip-off. There appeared to be a lack of enthusiasm throughout the game outside of a few random big plays or shots.
Arkansas fans packed Bud Walton Arena well when it hosted Kansas nearly three weeks ago, but the official start of Calipari's tenure lacked a true home court advantage. Fortunately, the Razorbacks had more than enough talent to run past the Bisons despite a slow start.
Calipari's first true test of the season will take place this Saturday against Baylor in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Tip-off for the anticipated clash of Big 12-SEC contenders is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPNU.