Why Pressure on Razorbacks' Basketball at All-Time High
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sports is in uncharted territory for the first time. NIL is no longer a viable reason for underachieving. Regardless of your thoughts on NIL, there's a general understanding from the fans, coaches and athletic director Hunter Yurachek that Arkansas was late to the NIL game and are now paying dearly. Here are just a few quotes over the past few months from various people of Razorback sports on NIL.
"NIL, the transfer portal, conference realignment and numerous litigation challenges to the traditional collegiate model have caused seismic shifts in the landscape we have known for decades. We could spend plenty of time discussing the merits of the old system vs. the new system."- Yurachek on NIL in recent letter
"That’s really with the NIL department. But the money and the funds that are there, we need to grow that budget. Once we do that, we can obviously become more competitive in recruiting."- Sam Pittman on recruiting in November
"In many cases here, these guys, they came here and they could have made more money other places."- Dave Van Horn on 2025 transfer class
Arkansas is behind in the NIL game, that much is clear in every sport except men's basketball. Coaches have had varying degrees of success combating the NIL shortcomings, but for the first time, Arkansas basketball is the giant, not the small guy standing on the shoulder of the giant.
In a CBS poll of Calipari's peers, the results were a clear landslide. Arkansas wasn't just a giant in the NIL, they were THE NIL giant. 73% coaches surveyed said that Arkansas had a top-3 NIL situation, by far the most of any school.
That excuse is gone and the recruiting ranking reflect it. Arkansas ranked No. 3 overall for the class of 2024, its highest ranking ever since 247Sports started tracking basketball recruiting in 2011.
The pressure is tremendously high. The resources have been laid out on a silver platter and the football team teetering on disaster for the second straight year, Arkansas basketball is asked to come to the rescue for a fanbase yearning for an emotional boost.
Arkansas and Lipscomb tip off 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.