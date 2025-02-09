Razorbacks' Comeback Falls Short Against Alabama; Win Streak Ends
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a day where both the No.1 and No. 2 teams in the AP Poll lost, Alabama backed up its No. 3 ranking with a 85-81 win over Arkansas.
It didn't come easy, though. The Crimson Tide shot 55 percent and held off a comeback attempt by the Razorbacks in the second half.
"We had to keep fighting," guard DJ Wagner said. "No matter what the score looked like or how much time we had. Coach told us at one point, don’t even look at the score. Just take it one play at a time. And that’s what we were doing,
And considering No. 1 Auburn lost to Florida and second-ranked Duke fell to Clemson, the Hogs can take a moral victory against one of the best teams in the country.
Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic combined for 49 points, but the Hogs had left themselves too much to do from a poor start to the second half. Four different players were in double figures for Alabama, led by Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood with 15 each.
"All of a sudden we’re making every free throw," coach John Calipari said about the comeback. "We’re making layups. We’re making threes. I mean, the mindset, and I saw it flip. I’m in the (huddle), why are you guys sad? What is happening here? This was a great experience for us."
Once down as many as 18 in the second half, Arkansas scored 12 points in less than two minutes to cut the deficit to just three points with 10 seconds left. Ivisic crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time in his college career with a career-high 27 points.
He made his fifth three and a key layup to give the Hogs a chance to tie the game with a three on the final possession, but Alabama coach Nate Oats opted to foul and Ivisic split a pair of free throws, effectively sealing the game for the Tide.
Alabama started the second half on a 22-10 to start the second half which ultimately made the difference in the game.
Ivisic carried the Razorbacks offense in the first half, scoring 15 of the Hogs' 34 points, and finished with a career-high Ivisic, who at one point in the season was shooting 50% beyond the arc, made four threes in the first half to counter Alabama's pace and efficiency.
Alabama shot the ball at an extremely efficient clip, finishing the first half 16-for-27 from the field (59%), but committed nine turnovers to Arkansas' three.
The nine turnovers led to seven Arkansas points and kept the Hogs within striking distance at 40-34. Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood and Aiden Sherrell each had seven points in the first half for the Crimson Tide.
Despite Ivisic, Davis and Thiero all having two fouls for the final two minutes and only scoring two points in the final six minutes of the first half, Arkansas was able to quell the high-powered Alabama offense to just seven points over that same stretch. The Tide came into the night averaging an SEC-best 90.2 points a game.
For the second straight game, Arkansas picked up quick fouls early in the second half. Thiero picked up his third and fourth foul with still over 14 minutes left in the game, allowing Alabama to take advantage and build the big lead.
LSU makes the return trip to Bud Walton Arena after beating the Razorbacks 78-74 in January. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.