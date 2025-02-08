Legendary Coach Offers Electric Running Back, Updates Hogs' Recruitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is arguably one of the greatest football coaches of all time. While he is new to the college football recruiting game, he does have an eye for talent as his recent activity includes an offer to Sheridan all-purpose back Isaiah Stephens.
"Man, the offer from North Carolina is big," Stephens tells Hogs on SI. "I thank God for the offer and I'm so excited about it."
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound athlete put on a show in 2024 displaying an explosive ability as a sophomore at the 6A level under first-year head coach Kevin Kelley. Stephens’ racked up 2,467 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
Kelley’s relationship with Belichick dates back nearly a decade as he spent a brief period on New England’s staff in 2022. While Stephens’ talent speaks for itself, trust between two coaching icons helped him earn his much deserved offer.
Arkansas and Stephens have built a connection over the past two years including an in-school visit in January. He enjoyed his trip to the Razorbacks' Junior Day Jan. 25 but no contact has been made between him or the staff since the visit.
"The visit was great," Stephens said. "I really liked being around the coaches and watching the [basketball] game."
An all-state performer, Stephens is now up to three offers with North Carolina, SMU and Arkansas State coming away impressed. Other schools that have expressed interest along with Arkansas are Auburn, Missouri and Memphis.