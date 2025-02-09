Razorbacks' Peppi Looks to Impact Line-up with Elite Energy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' baseball program has seen plenty of energetic individuals throughout coach Dave Van Horn's tenure, but Fresno State transfer Rocco Peppi's charisma is unmatched.
The fifth-year senior arrives with an opportunity to lead Arkansas at first base, a position that he has yet to play in his college career. That shouldn't be a huge adjustment given Peppi's charisma and willingness to contribute, especially at the plate, according to coach Dave Van Horn.
"I wouldn’t say it's [Peppi's] energy, maybe just the verbal-ness, just verbally, making noise and talking," Van Horn said at Monday's Swatter's Club. "Plus, in the dugout when we’re up, yeah, he’s verbal. He’s not just sitting around watching. It’s not fake. You don’t want it to be fake. I think it’s a good thing."
Energy is authentic, not something manufactured in a lab available to all. While not all leaders are verbal, there is something special about guys who can back up their talk with play on the diamond.
"I could hit a ball 105 and it could be an out," Peppi said. "So for me, energy, something that I can control can't control results. So energy, some I can control. So that's, that's the reason why you could say I'm so vocal."
Although Peppi is in adjustment period in his college career, impact transfers have an aura about them because of success at their previous school. Playing in the Mountain West, he led his Bulldogs team with 14 home runs and 56 RBI's with a .327 batting average along with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 2024.
"Well, I'll be honest, I didn't expect really to be here," Peppi said about his journeyman college career. "So anything [playing first base or outfield] is kind of on the table at this moment for me. So I appreciate everything that's happened in this life so far."
His sacrificial mentality has carried over to his new role at Arkansas as first baseman. His willingness to play lights out defense, endured pitches thrown at his body (team-high 20 in 2024), stealing bases and batting in runs with sacrifice flies shows exactly how unselfish Peppi truly is.
This Razorbacks team from top to bottom has been touted as one of Van Horn's favorites during the lead up to the 2025 season. Peppi echoed that sentiment from a player, team mentality and says Arkansas can get the job done day in and day out.
"We've got all guys who were all pulling for each other and at the end of the day, that's that's what's going to win us the game," Peppi said. "It's not going to be the individual stuff. That's why I think this team so great.
"We've got pretty much 42 or 43 guys that are all in it for each other, not themselves. Pretty much at the end of the day, that's what's getting the job done."
He has been productive heading into opening day per unofficial statistics kept by media members. Peppi has 19 plate appearances with a .263 batting average which includes two home runs, three RBI's, one triple, one hit by pitch, three walks and one base on balls.
This isn't Peppi's first time to transfer. Arkansas is his third school in three seasons in pursuit of playing professional ball in the cards.
Nerves aren't a bother to him either as he didn't expect to still be in college at this point in life.
He is still excited to play in the SEC at Arkansas, even if it was unexpected and not in his plans earlier in life. Peppi will officially begin his career as a Razorback next weekend when the Hogs host Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium in a four game series beginning Friday, Feb. 14.
"To be honest, I'm really excited for [opening day]," Peppi said. "I've been imagining it and I'm super excited for it."