Razorbacks in contact with transfer Arizona State guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas coaches continue to contact transfer portal prospects this offseason as Arizona State transfer guard Adam Miller is the latest player to hear from Razorback coaches, according to Jon Rothstein.
Miller, an Illinois native, signed with his state's flagship school for the 2020-2021 season as a 4-star and the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He chose the Illini over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Kansas, Memphis, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
As a freshman, he posted solid numbers and started all 32 games for an Illinois team that went 24-7 but lost to Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Miller posted eight points, three rebounds and one assist.
After transferring to LSU for his sophomore year, the 6-foot-3 guard suffered an ACL tear which unfortunately sidelined him for the 2021-22 season.
With a complete recovery, he improved his numbers across the board averaging 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes per game.
Unfortunately, LSU was hammered with scholarship reductions and penalties due to actions which led to the firing of former coach Will Wade. The Tigers finished that season 14-19 overall with Matt McMahon at the helm, winning only two SEC games.
Miller missed the first chunk of the 2023-24 season due to his transfer waiver request being denied. Once the transfer eligibility rule was put on hold for the remainder of the season, it allowed players in the same situation as him to finally play.
He started 51-of-53 games for the Sun Devils over the previous two seasons averaging 11 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor, 37% from three along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
The Razorbacks have missed on several other targets this offseason including Keyshawn Hall (committed to Auburn), Morez Johnson (committed to Michigan), Yaxel Lendeborg (committed to Michigan) and San Francisco's Tyrone Riley who withdrew from the transfer portal last week.
Coach John Calipari’s staff are currently hosting Florida State center Malique Ewin for a visit which began Monday night. Arkansas also remains in the race for talented South Carolina transfer forward Nick Pringle and Syracuse transfer center Eddie Lampkin but neither player has made it to campus for a visit to this point.
During his brief stay in Tallahassee, he showed growth as a big man, finishing the season as the ACC's leader in field goal percentage at just a shade under 60%. He also showed solid court awareness, dishing out two assists per game.
After one season with the Seminoles, Ewin has several options in the portal after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game in 2024-25. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center is the No. 91 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 10 big man overall.
CURRENT RAZORBACKS 2025-26 ROSTER
Trevon Brazile, Senior
DJ Wagner, Junior
Karter Knox, Sophomore
Billy Richmond, Sophomore
Darius Acuff, Freshman
Meleek Thomas, Freshman
Isiaiah Sealy, Freshman
Karim Rtail, Freshman
