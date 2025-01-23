Arkansas Grits Out Comeback Win Against Georgia, Gets Needed SEC Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas staged an epic comeback to break the ice and pick up the elusive first SEC win against Georgia. The Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs, 68-65, in dramatic fashion.
After being outrebounded and outclassed for the first five and a half games of SEC play, something switched for the Hogs midway through the second half. Elusive rebounds were suddenly coming landing in Arkansas' hands.
Defensive struggles that had been a hallmark of a 0-5 SEC team, became a strength. Arkansas was +10 in the rebounding department and picked up a season-high 18 offensive rebounds.
Georgia found themselves in foul trouble in the second half and put Arkansas in the bonus with over 12 minutes left in the second half. The Hogs took full advantage, going 29-for-34 from the line (85%), well over the team's season average of 70.6%.
Adou Thiero filled the scoring void with a team-high 17 points. Despite only going 4-for-7 from the floor, he was 6-for-7 at the charity stripe and scored the go-ahead basket with 30.6 seconds left, before sinking the game-winning free throw with 1.8 seconds left.
The Razorbacks were always going to struggle without point guard and second-leading scorer Boogie Fland after losing the freshman to season-ending thumb surgery, but the Hogs' struggles to make shots reached epic proportions. It wasn't until the final possession of the first half that Zvonimir Ivisic made the team's first three-pointer.
The Hogs had missed its first 10 attempts from beyond the arc. With the win, coach John Calipari avoids falling to 0-6 in conference play, which would have tied for the worst start in his career, an 0-6 start in the Atlantic 10 with the 1988-89 UMass Minutemen, his first year as a head coach.
Georgia used a quick start from guard Blue Cain, who scored all eight of his points in the first seven minutes of the game to give Georgia an early 12-6 lead. The Bulldogs remained steady and kept the Hogs at arm's length and led 38-26 at halftime.
Freshman phenom Asa Newell led the Bulldogs with 18 points. The Razorbacks finally flipped the script midway through the second half.
After being dominated on the glass throughout the first five games of SEC play, Arkansas finally imposed its will. Trevon Brazile played through foul trouble and gave the Hogs a spark.
Arkansas still shot poorly from the field, but the Hogs went on a 15-4 run through the middle part of the game with eight the points at the line.
With the monkey of its back, Arkansas will look for back-to-back SEC wins at home against Oklahoma. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m and will be broadcast on ESPN2.