Ready or Not: Razorback Freshmen Being Thrown into Fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari's first roster at Arkansas was purposefully constructed as one of his oldest, but his rookie Razorbacks will immediately be thrown into the fire in Friday's home exhibition against No. 1 Kansas.
Bumps and bruises have left the Hogs with limited numbers at practice, but all indications are freshman trio Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond have avoided the injury bug. Now all that remains is to see if increased reps yield streamlined readiness for Calipari's youngsters.
Their first litmus test may not count in the win-loss column, but it will be one heck of a dress rehearsal against one of the nation's best.
"If I'm not mistaken, Kansas is the No. 1 team in the country," associate head coach Kenny Payne said. "The atmosphere, the type of team you're playing, and even if we lose you're still undefeated.
"But what it does is show our young guys, and some of our veterans, just how important it is that you're ready to play. You're not just playing against a regular team you're supposed to beat. You're playing against a team that's one of the best in the country."
Bill Self's Jayhawks are not expected to be at full strength either Friday with key cogs Hunter Dickinson, Rylan Griffen and Shakeel Moore all questionable at best.
However, Kansas boasts a deep, talented, veteran roster that will offer a stiff challenge whether it is shorthanded or not. Fland, arguably Arkansas' most impressive freshman during the team's Tip-Off Tour in Hot Spring and Pine Bluff, will likely be matched up frequently with Dajuan Harris, one of the oldest guards in the country with a reputation as an elite table-setter and perimeter defender.
Knox and Richmond will be tested on the wing by Wisconsin's former leading-scorer AJ Storr and last season's Summit League Player of the Year Zeke Mayo. To steal a phrase from Arkansas coaches of the past, Friday will be the first opportunity for the piglets to start becoming Hogs.
"Our learning curve is going to have to be fast, and this accelerates that," Payne said. "We'll know exactly what we need to do from here on out."
Arkansas and Kansas are set for an 8 p.m. (CT) tip from Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.