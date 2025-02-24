How Do SEC Teams Compare to Rest of NCAA Bubble?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like it or not, John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks and several other members of the SEC are living life on the bubble.
Fortunately for them, the SEC is experiencing the most dominant year in college basketball history, so there has been plenty of room to prove themselves to the NCAA selection committee as the final two weeks of the regular season wrap. The question is how these opportunities will look to those making the decisions.
What has been put together is a simple system that will closely reflect how the committee will view each team. It takes into account how teams have fared in Quad 1 of the net rankings, how teams have performed against those considered currently in the field, deducts for bad losses, awards bonus points for big wins and even considers programs getting hot late.
With that being said, this is how each team viewed as a bubble team as of Monday morning charts out, along with a list of where they eventually fall in terms of deserving to get into the tournament.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Quad 1 wins: 4
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 4-4
Wins over projected tourney teams: 5 (Six if you count preseason win over Kansas)
Wins over NET Top 15: 2
Current NET Ranking: #40
Total score: 15
Texas Longhorns
Quad 1 wins: 4
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 3-5
Wins over projected tourney teams: 3
Wins over NET Top 15: 2
Current NET Ranking: #38
Total score: 12
West Virginia Mountaineers
Quad 1 wins: 5
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 3-5
Wins over projected tourney teams: 4
Wins over NET Top 15: 3
Current NET Ranking: #48
Total score: 15
San Diego St. Aztecs
Quad 1 wins: 4
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 6-2
Wins over projected tourney teams on schedule: 2
Wins over NET Top 15: 1
Current NET Ranking: #49
Total score: 12
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Quad 1 wins: 5
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 5-3
Wins over projected tourney teams on schedule: 5
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #54
Total score: 15
Vanderbilt Commodores
Quad 1 wins: 3
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 3-5
Wins over projected tourney teams: 5
Wins over NET Top 15: 2
Current NET Ranking: #43
Total score: 13
VCU Rams
Quad 1 wins: 0
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 7-1
Wins over projected tourney teams: 1
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #31
Total score: 7
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Quad 1 wins: 2
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 4-4
Wins over projected tourney teams: 1
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #63
Total score: 6
Oklahoma Sooners
Quad 1 wins: 5
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 2-6
Wins over projected tourney teams: 6
Wins over NET Top 15: 1
Current NET Ranking: #51
Total score: 13
SMU Mustangs
Quad 1 wins: 0
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 6-2
Wins over projected tourney teams: 0
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #39
Total score: 6
Georgia Bulldogs
Quad 1 wins: 2
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 2-6
Wins overprojected tourney teams: 2
Wins over NET Top 15: 1
Current NET Ranking: #41
Total score: 7
North Carolina Tar Heels
Quad 1 wins: 1
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 5-3
Wins over projected tourney teams: 0
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #45
Total score: 5
Xavier Musketeers
Quad 1 wins: 1
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 6-2
Wins over projected tourney teams: 2
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #53
Total score: 9
Indiana Hoosiers
Quad 1 wins: 4
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 0
Record over last eight games: 2-6
Wins overprojected tourney teams: 2
Wins over NET Top 15: 1
Current NET Ranking: #56
Total score: 9
Boise St. Broncos
Quad 1 wins: 3
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 2
Record over last eight games: 6-2
Wins over projected tourney teams: 3
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #46
Total score: 10
Pitt Panthers
Quad 1 wins: 1
Losses to Quad 3, 4: 1
Record over last eight games: 3-5
Wins over projected tourney teams: 2
Wins over NET Top 15: 0
Current NET Ranking: #55
Total score: 5
So, after all of that, here are the final rankings of the teams trying to squeeze into those final spots of the NCAA Tournament. The Top 8 are considered to be into the field of 68.
1. West Virginia (15)
2. Arkansas (15)
3. Nebraska (15)
4. Vanderbilt (13)
5. Oklahoma (13)
6. Texas (12)
7 San Diego St. (12)
8. Boise St. (10)
-----------------------
9. Indiana (9)
10. Xavier (9)
11. Georgia (7)
12. VCU (7)
13. Wake Forest (6)
14. SMU (6)
15. Pitt (5)
16. North Carolina (5)
The one thing that becomes painfully obvious when doing a breakdown like this is not only how powerful conferences like the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten are overall, but how far a conference like the once mighty ACC has just dropped off the map. The big concern for No. 2 Duke is the Blue Devils played a small handful of tough games early in the season, but haven't had much challenge after the turn of the calendar.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out the final three games of the season, but as long as the top four teams on this list, including Arkansas, manage to win a couple of games, their spots should be secure.