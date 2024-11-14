Three Storytelling Stats from Arkansas' Win Over Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 18 Arkansas improved to 2-1 on the season with a 65-49 victory over Troy at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn't very easy.
After an alarming start that saw the hobbled Hogs hit the break trailing, 27-26, the home team cranked up the intensity and blew the game open in the second half.
Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 19 points a piece, and Boogie Fland pitched in 12 to join them in double-figures in the winning effort.
Here are three storytelling stats from the action at Bud Walton Arena:
RAZORBACKS FIND SHOOTING RHYTHM AFTER UGLY FIRST HALF
As it turns out, the red flags waving around Bud Walton Arena were early warning signs as opposed to Razorback' decor as the home team struggled to shoot 30.3% from the field and just 2 of 11 from three in a 26-point first half that was hard on the eyes.
Arkansas missed 10 of its first 12 shots from the field overall and eight of its first nine threes with backcourt combo Johnell Davis and DJ Wagner combining for just two points on 1 of 6 shooting in the opening frame.
The Razorbacks shook off the cobwebs during the break, and made 9 of its first 11 field goals — including four straight threes — to open up a comfortable lead by the midway point of the second half.
Arkansas' blistering-hot second half continued with Ivisic connecting on five of his six triples in the second half to serve as the spark plug for an offense that shot over 60% from the field and long distance in the second half.
The Razorbacks finished the night with a season-high 10 made three-pointers on 23 attempts.
ARKANSAS CONTINUES TO HANG HAT ON DEFENSE
Arkansas entered Wednesday's contest ranked No. 12 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and it looked the part against Troy.
The Razorbacks could have easily been down by double-figures at halftime, but a stingy defensive effort kept Arkansas right within striking distance and within a point (27-26) at the break.
While Arkansas struggled to connect from the perimeter, it also held Troy to just 3 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc and forced a dozen first-half turnovers with nine steals and five blocks, doubled the Trojans up in points off turnovers, and held a +6 margin in field goals attempted at the break.
Defense to offense continued to be the theme after the break. Midway through the second half, it was back-to-back steals that spearheaded a quick-strike 7-0 run that extended Arkansas' lead to double-figures for the first time.
The Razorbacks set high-water marks with 24 forced turnovers, 16 steals, 10 blocks and held Troy to 38.9% shooting overall, 15.8% on three made triples and just 49 points.
ARKANSAS' THIN FRONT COURT CHALLENGED AROUND RIM
It is worth noting the Razorbacks missed more shots in the first half, but something that stood out on the boxscore at halftime was Troy out-rebounding Arkansas 25-15 overall with a +1 margin on the offensive glass.
Of course, it did not help that Trevon Brazile — who snagged five boards in the early minutes — went down midway through the first half with what appeared to be an ankle injury, and Jonas Aidoo was clearly hobbled in emergency minutes.
Both were ruled out for the second half, which left the Hogs with sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic as the only active post player on the roster to go along with jumbo wing Adou Thiero.
Despite being shorthanded inside, Arkansas tightened up around the rim and at least played Troy to a near stalemate on the glass after the break.
Troy wound up winning the overall rebounding battle (37-30) with a +4 advantage on the offensive glass — which is never ideal against a mid-major opponent — but given the circumstances, Arkansas being able to limit the damage to just a dozen second-chance points was a positive to take away.