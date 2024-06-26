WATCH: True Freshman Fland Displays Impressive Hops During Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One week after Arkansas formally announced its hire of John Calipari speculation ran wild about Boogie Fland’s recruitment. The electric point guard took a few days to decide but ultimately decommited from the Wildcats a week later.
Calipari knew the 6-3, 170 pound combo guard was a player he couldn’t live without during his transition. He prioritized Bland, reassured him that it’ll be a different place but same stuff.
Thanks to social media, college basketball fans can see a glimpse of Fland’s explosive ability. He showed an elite leaping ability for an authoritative dunk over teammates.
After a highly decorated prep career in New York, Fland was named to the 2024 Nike Hoops Summit. He was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game and also named New York state’s player of the year by MaxPreps.
As a senior, Fland averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and dished out four assists as a senior for Archbishop Stepinac. The New York native can score efficiently posting a 46% mark from the floor, 37% behind the arc and 83% from the charity stripe. He is an instant playmaker on the defense with an instinctual ability to force turnovers at nearly three per game last season.
Fland signed with Arkansas as the consensus No. 1 point guard in his class and No. 19 overall prospect for 2024.
The Razorbacks backcourt will be loaded with quality players looking for playing time. Calipari boasts an embarrassment of riches between FAU transfer Johnell Davis, Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner and Fland in the rotation. Karter Knox, another 5-star signee will challenge for starter minutes at small forward but is capable of playing multiple positions.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorback Stadium still respected by gaming company
• Part 2: Does lack of corporate revenue keep Arkansas from becoming elite