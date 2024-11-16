Arkansas' Cacophony of Errors Against Texas Leads to Another First Half Deficit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had to play nearly flawless against No. 3 Texas to have a chance, but the Razorbacks did anything but as they trail 10-0 at halftime.
Quarterback Taylen Green threw an interception that went through the hands of Hogs receiver Tyrone Broden. Pro Football Focus' (PFF) top rated corner in the nation Jahdae Barron picked Green off for his team-leading fourth interception.
The offensive line allowed two sacks, which was a pattern thoughout the half, to set up a 4th and 32. Punter Devin Bale shanked the ensuing punt that went eight yards.
The early morning crowd of Razorback fans had little to cheer about. Arkansas didn't get a first down until 3:58 left in the first quarter. The defense while looking better than the performance against Ole Miss, still allowed a wide open touchdown to receiver Matthew Golden, who waltzed into the end zone for the only touchdown of the first half.
Much of the talk in the bye week was about the changes on defense, but for the second straight week, the Hogs offense provided no spark. Arkansas' offense managed just 74 yards of total offense in the first half as the nation's top pass defense held Green to just 58 yards through the air and leading receiver Andrew Armstrong to just two catches for 24 yards.
The Hogs' attempt at the two-minute drill wasn't much better, a first down sack derailed a last gasp attempt at avoiding the shutout in the first half.
The Razorbacks will get the ball out of halftime first to try and crack the code of the stout Texas defense.