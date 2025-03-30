Razorbacks Clinch Another SEC Series with Run-Rule Win Over Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continued its march back to .500 in SEC play with a 10-2 win over Kentucky Saturday in five innings.
It was the team's 17th run-rule win of the season, setting a new school record, topping the 2014 team (16).
For the second straight day, Arkansas kept the pressure on the Wildcats from the jump with seven runs in the first two innings.
First baseman Bri Ellis opened the scoring with a sac fly. Her two-RBI day brought her season total to a team-leading 53.
Designated player Courtney Day, honored prior to the game on her senior day, hit a two-run homer to cap off a three-run first with a two-run homer to left.
Starter Robyn Herron fought her way through four solid innings, allowing two earned runs for her 10th win of the season.
"She grinded," coach Courtney Deifel said. "That's the best indication of just the growth that she's had.
She just fought. She understands that like you don't have to understand feel your best to perform and compete for your team."
Bri Ellis continued her historic season, with her 18th homer of the season, the most in the country. Her solo shot in the fourth extended the lead to 8-1.
"I always knew that I'm capable of hitting like this," Ellis said. "You never like think it's actually going to happen to you and your name's going to be the big name. Happy to be here. Happy to do it."
Arkansas capped off the dominant win with a two-run walk-off single off the bat of Raigan Kramer.
Arkansas won the first two games of an SEC series for the second straight weekend, but lost the series finale against Tennessee last week. Deifel wants to make sure that his team stays focused and completes the sweep.
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m and will be streamed on SEC+.