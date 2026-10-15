Growth Must Come Quickly For Musick, Razorbacks To Avoid Dubious Record

FAYETTEVILLE — Kelsi Musick was asked Wednesday at SEC Media Days if she had any "welcome to the SEC" moments during her first season as the head coach at Arkansas.

"There's probably a lot of them, to be brutally honest," Musick said.

The Razorbacks went 12-20 overall last season and just 1-15 in SEC play, thrashing Auburn in the regular season finale to avoid a winless record in conference play. It was the lone bright spot in what was otherwise a tumultuous season for Musick, who had to drink from a fire hose after being hired away from Oral Roberts in March 2025.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Kelsi Musick talks to an official Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ten of Arkansas' 16 losses against SEC opponents, including its loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, came by 20 points or more. Only three of those defeats were by single digits.

"There's a lot of unknown when you enter a league, especially a league such as the SEC, which is one of the greatest leagues in the nation," Musick said. "When you join something like that that's a powerhouse that has multiple teams that make the Final Four, multiple teams that win national championships, it is a learning curve. So there [is] a lot of learning.





I think in this second year a little bit more settled knowing what to expect, knowing the expectations that we must have for our team, the growth that needs to take place, especially in such a rebuild for each year, to grow and get better. There were definitely a lot of moments. We're excited about year two and where we're going."

Of the 14 players on Arkansas' roster, 12 are newcomers. A new defensive scheme has been implemented by Musick, and there is very much a feel of a team looking for a fresh start.

"We have such a new team," Musick said. "I think our foundation, our culture, those pieces are extremely important. I think that this team really does represent that. They can really run the offense and the dribble-drive to a higher rate. I think that's extreme think important, too. They're buying into the system, into the coaches and what we want. So I think there will be a lot of growth this season."

Musick's first season in Fayetteville saw Arkansas win only a single conference game for the first time in program history. The last two seasons, Mike Neighbors' final campaign at the helm and Musick's first, saw Arkansas win only four SEC games, the fewest conference wins in a two-year stretch in UA history.

Not since Susie Gardner roamed the sidelines at Bud Walton Arena has an Arkansas head coach won fewer conference games in Year 2 than Year 1. Similar regression from Musick would likely call her job security into question.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish last in the SEC for a third straight year. It's up to Musick and her team to change the narrative around the Arkansas women's basketball program, even if all that means is simply finishing the season .500 overall and snagging three or four conference wins.

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