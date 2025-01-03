LSU Dominates Higginbottom's One-Person Hog Show in SEC Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Izzy Higginbottom tried to drag the Razorbacks to victory over No. 6 LSU, but the Tigers' balance was too much too handle. LSU cruised to a 98-64 win to open SEC play. The Hogs fell to 7-9 while LSU improved to 16-0 on the season.
The game happened less than 48 hours after the deadly attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. A moment of silence was paid before the game for the victims.
"You just wish you could do something," coach Kim Mulkey said postgame. "I thought it was very classy of Arkansas to do that. There were kids from our area, Baton Rouge. I can't quit thinking about it. It's so close to home. It just hits you right smack in the face. You get emotional because I cannot imagine those families right now."
The Razorbacks were limited to a one-person wrecking crew. Guard Izzy Higginbottom, who came into the night No.4 nationally in points per game at 23.8, scored 27 of the Hogs 64 points, including 16 in the first half.
Other players donning the Razorbacks uniform were held to just 31 points and 14-for-46 (30.3%) from the floor. Carly Keats was the team's second leading scorer at just 18 points, 15 in the fourth quarter of the game where the Hogs were already down by over 40.
LSU used its plethora of talent to blitz Arkansas. The Tigers jumped out to a 16-2 lead. Four different players reached double figures.
Former Razorback Jersey Wolfenbarger just missed out with eight points. The Fort Smith native who played under Neighbors from 2021-2023, averaging just 3.9 in her final season at Arkansas.
Flau'jae Johnson, one of three LSU players on the preseason Naismith Watch List for player of the year, picked up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had a double-double of her own with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers outrebounded the Hogs 48-32.
Arkansas will now face another top SEC team in No. 5 Texas on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.