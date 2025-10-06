Razorback Report: Arkansas secures big win against Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even the world’s best goal keepers would’ve struggled to stop some of the goals the No. 7 Arkansas women’s soccer scored Sunday in a huge SEC win.
The Razorbacks showed their firepower with four unanswered goals after falling into an early 2-0 hole, storming back to defeat No. 13 Mississippi State 4-2 in Fayetteville. The victory pushes Arkansas into first place in the SEC standings.
ICYMI: Senior leader knows Hogs must respond to Petrino or face wasting season
Mississippi State struck quickly with goals from Zoe Main in the third minute and Tatum Borman in the sixth, but Arkansas responded with poise and control. From that point forward, the Razorbacks dictated the pace of play and seized momentum.
Arkansas nearly got on the board twice in the first half with shots off the crossbar before Zoe Susi converted a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The equalizer came moments after halftime when Kyndal Ewertz finished off a pinpoint cross from Molly Teed in the 47th minute, sliding the ball just past a diving Sarah Womack. Ten minutes later, Taylor Berman delivered the go-ahead goal on a free kick set up by Presley Marvil.
Ewertz sealed the match with her second goal of the night in the 82nd minute, cementing Arkansas’s statement win.
The Razorbacks’ defense also stepped up late, with goalkeeper Evelyn Vitali and a backline defender turning away dangerous Mississippi State chances in the closing minutes to preserve the two-goal lead.
There was also a measure of revenge dished out by Arkansas from last year's defeat to the Bulldogs, when the Arkansas was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
This win caps off a big week for the Razorbacks who tied No. 10 South Carolina, 2-2, Thursday.
With the win, Arkansas (4-1-1, 16 points) jumps past Tennessee to claim the top spot in the SEC standings. The Volunteers (5-1, 15 points) now sit just behind, while Mississippi State (4-1-1, 13 points) remains in third place.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 7 Arkansas 4, No. 13 Mississippi State 2
Volleyball: Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-18)
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas’s Sydney Thorvaldson covered the 5,000m course at Agri Park in a winning time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds as Arkansas finished second in team scoring with 106 points at the 37th Chile Pepper Festival. On the men’s side, Timothy Chesondin led Arkansas to a team title at the 37th Chile Pepper Festival as he produced a meet and Agri Park course record of 22 minutes, 53.6 seconds for the individual victory.
ICYMI: Projections for Razorbacks' record from others not good, but not shocking
- Arkansas and Vanderbilt’s volleyball programs faced off for the first time ever on Sunday and it was the Commodores which came out on top in a straight-set victory (25-17, 25-18, 25-18).
The match was Vanderbilt’s first SEC win, and puts them at 1-3 in conference play. The Razorbacks fell to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.