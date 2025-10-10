Razorback Report: How to watch No. 6 Arkansas at No. 22 Georgia
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matter what type of ball is used, navigating an SEC schedule is hard.
But No. 6 Arkansas is managing to do just that on the soccer pitch and only has four matches left to secure the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Fortunately for the Razorbacks, their next match Friday is the last match against a team currently ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll.
Arkansas will travel to No. 22 Georgia on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
After Friday, the Razorbacks’ final games will be contested against Alabama, Missouri and Oklahoma.
The Razorbacks will hope this match follows a different script from their last match Sunday against No. 12 Mississippi State.
Mississippi State scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and Arkansas was able to rally with four unanswered goals to secure its spot atop the conference standings.
Friday’s game will also conclude a difficult stretch of Arkansas’ season. The Razorbacks will end a three-game stretch against ranked opponents.
So far, in 2025, Arkansas is 3-2-2 against ranked opponents, including a road win against then-No. 11 BYU. Arkansas won the last meeting between it and Georgia in last season’s SEC Tournament.
But the Razorbacks may still be looking for payback for Georgia’s win against Arkansas in the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship game.
Georgia, so far, has posted a 2.14 goals per game average and is holding opponents to just a .710 average. The Bulldogs also average 15.3 shots per game with a .379 shots on goal percentage.
On the other side, Arkansas averages 2.17 goals per game and 1.5 goals allowed per game this season. The Razorbacks average 13.3 shots per game with a .491 shots on goal percentage.
What that should tell us is we’re in for an exciting match Friday night and here’s how to watch it:
How to Watch: No. 6 Arkansas at No. 22 Georgia
- Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2-3, 5-0-1 SEC) at No. 22 Georgia Bulldogs (7-3-5, 3-1-2 SEC)
- When: 5:30 p.m., Friday
- Where: Turner Soccer Complex, Athens, Ga.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series, 13-7-5
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 (2024 SEC Tournament)
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. then-No. 13 Mississippi State, 4-2
- Last time out, Bulldogs: tied LSU, 1-1
Yesterday’s Results
Softball: Arkansas 22, Crowder 1
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships, 5:30 p.m.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 6 Arkansas at No. 22 Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN+
Volleyball: Georgia at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Tennis: ITA Regional Championships
Did You Notice?
- While the Arkansas soccer team travel to Athens, Ga., the volleyball team will host to Georgia Friday night. The Razorbacks will host the Bulldogs for a 7 p.m. start time that will be a part of Student Athlete Mental Health Week and on World Mental Health Day.
- The Arkansas volleyball team is also slated to host South Carolina at 3 p.m. Sunday. That match will be the team’s annual “pink match” in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
We’ll Leave You With This
