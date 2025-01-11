All Hogs

Arkansas Steps into Role of Big Dog Against Last Season's Entire Top 4

Loaded Sprouts Invitational offers launching pad for red-hot Razorbacks looking to capitalize off historic season

Kent Smith

University of Arkansas Razorbacks gymnast Frankie Price performs on floor exercise during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena.
University of Arkansas Razorbacks gymnast Frankie Price performs on floor exercise during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tonight Arkansas follows up a historic gymnastics season that saw them advance to the final day of the NCAA Tournament with an invite by ESPN to open the season on national television in the Sprouts Sprouts Farmer's Market Collegiate Quad where all 12 teams are coming off appearances in the national tournament, including five of the final eight and all of the Top 4.

Razorbacks gymnastics is so hot right now that in addition to landing the national spotlight this evening, head coach Jordyn Wieber has made her television debut this week alongside the likes of former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Golden Tate while subjecting themselves to the extreme brutality of special forces training in Wales on a show called "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" on Fox.

But before the Razorbacks take to the mat to face No. 9 Kentucky, No. 13 Ohio State and Weiber's former team, No. 17 UCLA in their session at 7 p.m. with the nation's No. 2 recruiting class, including freshman Jocelyn Roberson fresh off a trip the Olympics, it's worth looking back at the season that launched Arkansas to this point. Fortunately, there's an opportunity to see the whole thing play out from the perspective of the players and coaches in a documentary made up of five, quickly digestible short episodes.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

