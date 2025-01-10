BREAKING: Hogs Expected to Hire NFL Assistant for DB Coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is reportedly set to make a hire for open defensive backs coaching position, per report.
Seattle Seahawks quality control assistant Nick Perry is expected to be hired to replace Deron Wilson who took the defensive coordinator job at Georgia State last week. Before making a move to northwest America last February, Perry spent time as assistant wide receivers coach in Atlanta with the Falcons in 2023.
From 2021-2022, he spent time as Atlanta's defensive backs coach where his secondary ranked middle of the pack in his first season at 233 yards per game in 2021 but finished No. 25 in 2022 allowing 231 passing yards per game.
Perry started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2017 under then-coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt from 2017-2018. He was promoted as an analyst in 2019 before departing to the NFL after a national championship in 2020.He
He spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide as a safety and won two BCS National Championships in 2011 and 2012. After not being selected in the NFL Draft, Perry spent time with Baltimore and Philadelphia but never played in a regular season game.
Arkansas struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
This is Pittman's fourth different defensive backs assistant since being hired to replace Chad Morris in Dec. 2019. The rest of Arkansas 10-man onfield coaching staff have remained intact this offseason.