Razorbacks Will Host Several Recruits for First Junior Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman and his staff are set to host their first Junior Day of the offseason Jan. 11. Weather could impact turnout with snow packed roadways, but here's a look at a few recruits expected to be in town this weekend.
X'Zavier Barnett, WR
One of the highest rated prospects invited to attend Arkansas' junior day is 4-star athlete X'Zavier Barnett. The 6-foot-3, 193 pound prospect holds offers from Houston, Mississippi State and SMU.
Barnett spent most of his time at receiver in 2024 for Yoakum High School in Texas and finished with 51 receptions, 1,032 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He is the No. 186 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 12 athlete and No. 25 prospect in Texas.
Bryson Brown, DB
Owasso, Oklahoma defensive back Bryson Brown will take another visit to Arkansas this weekend following a solid sophomore season which included multiple offers over the past 12 months. The 6-foot, 180 pound athlete holds seven scholarship offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Pitt, South Carolina, Charlotte and Western Kentucky.
Jeremyah Green, OL
An Arkansas all-conference selection, Green visited Arkansas for its game against UAB in September. The offensive guard from Quitman has also visited Oklahoma State, Rice and North Texas during the regular season.
The 6-foot-4, 290 pound junior guard earned his second straight all-conference honor along with being an all-state performer. He graded out at 89% as a blocker with 56 pancackes and just two sacks allowed.
Ni'Kel Lewis, RB
One of the most dominant tailbacks in Arkansas this season, Lewis sped away from defenses as a junior with 269 carries for 1,944 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Hamburg product also accounted for an additional seven receptions for 228 yards and four receiving touchdowns while averaging 33 yards per catch.
Lewis lists himself at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with 550 pounds squat, benches 315, can power clean 265 and runs a 4.46 second 40-yard dash, according to his X account. He currently holds two college offers from UA-Monticello and Kansas Wesleyan, but an opportunity in front of FBS coaches could help him gain much needed exposure.
Cody Taylor, OL
Greenwood has a strong history of developing college talent over the years and Taylor is one of them going into his senior campaign. He is one of the more decorated high school offensive lineman as a three-year varsity starter, back-to-back 6A state champions, two-time 6A West All-Conference performer with 2230 snaps in his career, 161 pancakes, only one-half sack given up for a team that's won 70 consecutive home games.
Taylor has been to Arkansas at every opportunity and holds offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, UNLV, Toledo, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas State. He is rated a 3-star by 247sports as the No. 509 overall prospect nationally, No. 44 interior lineman and No. 7 player in teh state.
Austin Metcalf, LB
Metcalf is one of the more productive linebackers currently in Texas with 203 career tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one sack over the past two seasons. The rising junior hails from Memorial High School in the talent-laden Frisco ISD in North Texas and stands at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, but is yet to report an offer from the FBS level.
KJ Gaddis, RB`
Likely one of the youngest visitors in town this weekend, Gaddis is a 2028 prospect and currently a freshman at Choctaw High School in Oklahoma. He flashed explosive ability in limited snaps with three carries for 51 yards and one touchdown along with one reception for 33 yards and another scores in a state championship winning season.
Gaddis is a three sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track with a reported 4.6 second 40-yard dash, according to his X account. He currently holds one FBS offer from UT-San Antonio.
Deminio Patterson, DL
Patterson was an all-state performer this season at defensive line for Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock. The 6-foot-4, 330 pound junior excelled on defense in 2024 finishing with 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups and a blocked field goal.
Tay Perry, RB
Perry, a Tulsa Union junior running back, rushed for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 404 yards and another five scores with an average of 37 yards per catch. The 5-foot-7, 170 pound tailback reports a 4.5 second 40-yard dash.
Jackson Elam, K
Batesville's junior kicker will be in town this weekend boasting a reliable leg making 18-of-23 field goals with a long of 51 yards in his career. Elam has made 24-of-25 extra point attempts in his two varsity seasons.
Mason Markel, OL/DL
2026 two-way lineman from Blue Springs, Missouri earned an offer after visiting Northern Illinois in late November. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound junior will be making his first trip to Fayetteville Saturday.
Kevin Williams, S/RB
Williams is one of the more versatile two-sport players in the state at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. He showed an ability as a junior at Joe T. Robinson to impact the game in all three phases totaling 1,014 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns combined with 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Kamauri Austin, WR
The 6-foot-4, 195 pound Bryant product was one of the top playmakers in 7A this season leading his Hornets team with 36 catches for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. He visited Arkansas multiple times in 2024 and holds one FBS offer from Marshall.
Kevin Young, Jr., RB
The Forrest City star running back impacted games in multiple ways with touchdonws passing, rushing and receiving in 2024. Young amassed 1,280 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, completed 5-of-5 passes for 115 yards and one score along with 76 yards receiving and a touchdown.
He has offers from Kansas State, Arkansas State, Murray State and UAPB. The 5-foot-11, 205 pound athlete will attend Under Armour's Camp Series next Saturday in Dallas.