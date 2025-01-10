Hogs Face Another Tough Matchup Inside Against Florida
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Florida are on opposite trajectories. Florida comes into the game with a win over No.1 Tennessee, 73-43. Arkansas limps in 0-2 in SEC play after a 73-66 loss against Ole Miss.
The statistical difference in interior presence is also staggering. Florida comfortably won the rebounding battle in its first two SEC games, outrebounding Kentucky by eight and Tennessee by 19. That same Tennessee team outrebounded Arkansas by 22. Ole Miss also won the rebounding battle over the Razorbacks by one, 36-35.
John Calipari and the rest of the coaching staff is looking for all the players on the court to pitch in and try to keep the rebounding margins as close as possible.
"We've got to continue to go to the glass [and] rebound the ball," assistant coach Chuck Martin said. "Our guards maybe have to chip in and help our bigs out a little bit because they’re capable, particularly on the defensive end. We need all five guys to box out and rebound the ball."
Similar to the Hogs, the Gators are led by three main interior players that are all 6-foot-9 or taller. The combination of Ruben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh average 24.1 points per game and 20.9 rebounds a game. Arkansas' trio of Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic average 19.2 points a game and just 12.8 rebounds.
"It starts with their physicality," Martin said. "We’ve got to match their physicality. We’ve got three bigs of our own that we think are pretty good and we are expecting our three bigs to play really really well against their bigs."
Florida is coming off a game in which they dominated every facet against Tennessee, but the Gators boat raced the Volunteers in the paint, outscoring them 40-14, including four dunks.
"It’s eye-opening when you see the score," Martin said about Florida but I think we have a veteran staff. We’ve been around. We understand that in league play, anything and everything can happen, particularly in this league.
Tipoff between Arkansas and Florida is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN.