All Hogs

Hogs Face Another Tough Matchup Inside Against Florida

Trio of big men on both teams plays key role as Razorbacks search for maiden SEC win

Daniel Shi

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) dunks the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) dunks the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Florida are on opposite trajectories. Florida comes into the game with a win over No.1 Tennessee, 73-43. Arkansas limps in 0-2 in SEC play after a 73-66 loss against Ole Miss.

The statistical difference in interior presence is also staggering. Florida comfortably won the rebounding battle in its first two SEC games, outrebounding Kentucky by eight and Tennessee by 19. That same Tennessee team outrebounded Arkansas by 22. Ole Miss also won the rebounding battle over the Razorbacks by one, 36-35.

John Calipari and the rest of the coaching staff is looking for all the players on the court to pitch in and try to keep the rebounding margins as close as possible.

"We've got to continue to go to the glass [and] rebound the ball," assistant coach Chuck Martin said. "Our guards maybe have to chip in and help our bigs out a little bit because they’re capable, particularly on the defensive end. We need all five guys to box out and rebound the ball."

Similar to the Hogs, the Gators are led by three main interior players that are all 6-foot-9 or taller. The combination of Ruben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh average 24.1 points per game and 20.9 rebounds a game. Arkansas' trio of Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic average 19.2 points a game and just 12.8 rebounds.

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives to the basket
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives to the basket at Tennessee Volunteers guard Darlinstone Dubar (8) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"It starts with their physicality," Martin said. "We’ve got to match their physicality. We’ve got three bigs of our own that we think are pretty good and we are expecting our three bigs to play really really well against their bigs."

Florida is coming off a game in which they dominated every facet against Tennessee, but the Gators boat raced the Volunteers in the paint, outscoring them 40-14, including four dunks.

"It’s eye-opening when you see the score," Martin said about Florida but I think we have a veteran staff. We’ve been around. We understand that in league play, anything and everything can happen, particularly in this league.

Tipoff between Arkansas and Florida is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN.

HOGS FEED:

• REPORT: Razorbacks snag familiar face from transfer portal

• Razorbacks will host several recruits for first junior day

• Razorbacks' top recruit dressed in LSU colors

• Higginbottom's heroics cap maiden conference win for Hogs

• No production from big men puts pressure on Hogs' guards

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI