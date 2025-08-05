SEC announces 2025-26 conference schedule for Arkansas women's basketball
More pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place for new Arkansas women’s basketball coach Kelsi Musick headed into her first season in Fayetteville.
The SEC announced the conference schedules for Arkansas and the other 15 SEC teams on Tuesday.
The Razorbacks will begin conference play on New Year’s Day at home against Vanderbilt. The first four SEC opponents Arkansas will face all played in the NCAA Tournament, including South Carolina who lost to UConn in last season’s NCAA Tournament championship game.
Five of the Razorbacks’ home games will be against NCAA Tournament teams (Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, and Mississippi State) and four of their road games will be against teams that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament (Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss).
One unique aspect of the Razorbacks’ SEC schedule is three different times in the season they’ll play back-to-back road games.
This is the 17th season the SEC has schedule a 16-game conference schedule for women’s basketball. The schedule consists of at least one game against each of the other SEC teams, either at home or on the road. All teams play eight home games and eight road games and each season teams will have a home-and-home series with one team that changes annually.
The regular season will end with the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. starting March 4 and ending March 8 with the championship game.
Game times and broadcast channels will be announced at a later date for Arkansas’s SEC games.
Before the Razorbacks begin SEC play, they’ll go through non-conference schedule that includes them facing SMU in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. That game will take place December 4 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
Arkansas is coming off a season that saw it win just 10 games, only three in SEC play, and miss out on the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season. That led to Musick being hired by Arkansas after three seasons at Oral Roberts. Musick led Oral Roberts to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.
“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at the University of Arkansas,” Musick said in a press release announcing her hiring. “This is a place with a proud tradition, passionate fans and a commitment to excellence in every way. I’m excited to get to work building something special. I want to thank Hunter Yurachek and his staff for their belief in me, and I can’t wait to pour into our student-athletes, compete in the SEC and represent this university with pride.”
Before building Oral Roberts’ program, Musick was the head coach at NCAA Division II’s Southwestern Oklahoma State for 13 seasons. She recorded a 259-125 overall record in her time there and led the Bulldogs to a national championship game appearance in 2019.
Here’s the full SEC schedule for Arkansas next season:
Arkansas Razorbacks Women’s Basketball 2025-26 SEC Schedule
January 1: Vanderbilt at Arkansas
January 4: Arkansas at Alabama
January 8: South Carolina at Arkansas
January 11: Arkansas at Tennessee
January 15: Arkansas at Missouri
January 22: Georgia at Arkansas
January 25: Texas at Arkansas
January 29: Arkansas at LSU
February 1: Kentucky at Arkansas
February 5: Missouri at Arkansas
February 8: Arkansas at Florida
February 12: Arkansas at Ole Miss
February 16: Mississippi State at Arkansas
February 22: Arkansas at Texas A&M
February 26: Arkansas at Oklahoma
March 1: Auburn at Arkansas