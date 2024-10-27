Auburn Commitment Makes Alabama High School History
The Auburn Tigers 2025 recruiting class includes one of the nation’s most highly productive running back recruits in Alvin Henderson of Elba (Ala.) High School.
The former Penn State commitment's exploits are well known. He’s one of the nation’s most accomplished running backs with career statistics including 9,736 yards and 97 touchdowns, helping him to be Alabama’s all-time leading prep rusher. Through 10 games this season, his statistics include 2,426 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground for Elba.
The 5-foot-10 and 198-pound Henderson makes defenders miss with his stop-and-start moves, has excellent vision to maximize runs, and happily powers over defenders. College coaches would love to add him to the roster but he’s headed to the Plains.
In addition to being an Auburn commitment, his offer list includes the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Penn State. He’s reminiscent of a current Auburn player.
Henderson is built like – and possesses a similar playing style – to Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter. Considering Hunter is coming off an all-time high of 278 yards and 2 touchdowns against Kentucky, Henderson has a lofty standard to live up to. As a prospect, there are reasons to believe he can be a big-time back for the Tigers no matter what his one-game personal rushing total ends up being.
Here’s what Henderson says about how he’s improved during senior season. “To be honest, I think I’ve improved as an overall complete back who can do whatever my coaches ask me to do,” Henderson said.
Henderson’s talents include being used out of the backfield as well as returning punts and kickoffs, so he is truly a weapon in many ways.
“I really and truly feel like every season I improved, but I think this year has by far set me apart from the last three years.”
Seeing Henderson perform during the Under Armour Camp earlier this season, as well as practicing, he’s certainly put in the time in the weight room and with his coaches and trainers. He’s still not satisfied.
“The main thing I need to work on is just keep stacking the days and stay blessed up and continue to put in the world so at the next level I’ll be prepared.”
The Tigers will lose Hunter after this season but there’s another big-time running back coming to Auburn in Henderson. Tigers fans should be excited.