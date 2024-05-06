Auburn football lands transfer offensive lineman
Auburn football's spring transfer portal window gets even better.
After adding a potential playmaking wide receiver and bolstering the defensive front, the Auburn coaching staff added an offensive lineman to the roster from the transfer portal.
Auburn has gained the commitment from offensive tackle Ronan Chambers, a former standout from the Akron Zips. Chambers has one year left of eligibility. He made his decision public via social media on Monday.
Chambers entered the transfer portal in January and held offers from Western Kentucky, Utah State, App State, and BYU. He has been committed to Tulane since April 9. He flipped his commitment to Auburn. He is listed at six-foot-six and 290 pounds.
Chambers posted a commitment graphic saying "War Eagle" with him sporting an Auburn jersey wearing number 74 on his social media.
Auburn's offensive line appears to be set. Chambers could be a depth piece for Auburn's big men up front and could offer depth during the 2024 season.
Auburn's starting five up front seemed consistent throughout spring. From left to right, the most consistent lineup was Percy Lewis, Dillon Wade, Connor Lew, Jeremiah Wright, and Izavion Miller. Chambers is the second offensive lineman to join Auburn's roster via the transfer portal this offseason, Lewis joined Auburn in the December window.
In the spring window, Auburn has now added Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi, USC/Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, Arkansas State EDGE Keyron Crawford, and Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have added 14 overall transfers this offseason.