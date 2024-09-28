Auburn’s Hugh Freeze gets Dreaded ‘Vote of Confidence’ from AD John Cohen
One could state confidently that Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze would gladly welcome some shelter from the storm right about now as the Oklahoma Sooners blow into town.
In another attempt to steady his shaky-looking grasp on the program, Freeze has reportedly re-inserted dethroned quarterback Payton Thorne back into the lineup to face the Oklahoma Sooners.
Call it cold comfort, call it even a dreaded vote of confidence, but Auburn's athletics director John Cohen has urged frustrated Tigers fans to be patient in the face of this season's setbacks.
Cohen was speaking with notoriously outspoken college football analyst Paul Finebaum, when he opted to drink from a half full cup, but should we really be that surprised?
"One of the things that frustrates me, Paul, is I will hear people talk about all these issues and come up with all these reasons," Cohen told Finebaum. "We're not where we want to be yet. But we're big boys and girls, and we recognize we have this huge responsibility. It never comes as fast as we want it to.
But I believe in the way we're recruiting. I believe in what's going on in out locker room right now. And I think we're in a better position now, honestly, than I thought we were gonna be in two years ago."
In essence, what Cohen is saying is very much rooted in common sense and quite rightly his sights are set very much on the future.
Let's face some brutal facts however; absolutely nothing was going to provide a quick fix over the nearly two years Cohen has been the AD on the Plains.
Furthermore, especially for a program which has lacked core stability over recent years, everything has been crying out for a nuts and bolts type reboot.
Right about now, it's understandable that the fans are getting restless, simply because they feel at least by now the team should be putting away the likes of Cal and Arkansas at home.
For Tigers fans, the sense of impending doom was always going to intensify if they team stumbled through the opening five-game-home stretch which began their 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately, that scenario has presented itself, and amid the massive uncertainty at quarterback which rumbles on - it might just plunge them to 2 - 3 after the Sooners leave town on Saturday.
All of which has heaped even more pressure on Freeze, but the veteran coach certainly hasn't helped himself with some cumbersome comments and less than razor sharp decision making. He's been an easy target for critics, including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his former player Bo Wallace.
Through it all, apparently Cohen is firmly behind Freeze and feels he's the right man to hold the line for the long haul.
Freeze has recruited well, and that undoubtedly has bought him some time while he attempts to iron out the inevitable kinks on the field.
Cohen is well aware as a former basketball coach himself just how the clock is always ticking on one's career, especially when you can't solve the riddle at a key position - like Freeze is currently experiencing at quarterback.
Auburn fans aren't happy, and Hugh Freeze is an easy target who hasn't helped himself publicly this month, but for now at least, the athletic director has his back.