Quarterback Hank Brown has committed to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers add another quarterback to the 2023 class.

On the eve of Early Signing Day, Hank Brown announced that he is committed to the Auburn Tigers. 

With new Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery leading the way for the 3-star quarterback, the Memphis, Tennessee native joins Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in the 2023 class. 

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback was committed to Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames. He pulled his commitment in early December and has since received offers from UAB and Auburn. His relationship with Freeze seems strong as would have been hard to beat for Brown's services. 

With Brown's commitment, Auburn moves to the 23rd-ranked class in the country per 247Sports. There is a lot of momentum for Freeze and the Auburn Tigers entering the Early Signing Period. 

Brown announced the news via his personal Twitter account. He shared his excitement to play for Auburn and looks forward to being pushed under the current staff's leadership. 

