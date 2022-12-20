Skip to main content

Podcast: Can Auburn football add Kayin Lee, Izavion Miller, Keldrick Faulk on Early Signing Day

Auburn could have a huge day on Wednesday.

Auburn football is looking to add big names like Kayin Lee, Izavion Miller, Keldrick Faulk, and Qua Russaw on Early Signing Day. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have made major strides on the Auburn recruiting front. The Auburn Tigers could make a big splash this week with a few more flips.

Auburn football offered a quarterback, Hank Brown, to be a part of the 2023 signing class. He has a relationship with Hugh Freeze and Auburn could be the favorite.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football rumors, Auburn Tigers news, Auburn football recruiting, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Former Auburn player and coach set to be named Arkansas' defensive coordinator

