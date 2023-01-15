2024 QB decommits from the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze and the new staff have lost one of their two commits of the 2024 class, as Adrian Posse has announced that he will look elsewhere in his college career.

Posse, who committed to the Harsin staff in July following Big Cat weekend, was one of two commits to announce their intentions to play for Auburn at Big Cat. A'mon Lane is the other commit and is now the lone commit early in this 2024 cycle.

Posse is a borderline four-star caliber player as some sites view him as a high three-star and others view him as a four-star. There is a reason for this praise, as he has excelled in camp settings and has produced well at the high school level.

Posse, as mentioned earlier, committed to the Harsin staff and from the perspective of scheme he seems to fit the pro, pocket-passing style Harsin and former Offensive Coordinator Eric Kiseau favored. The Freeze and Montgomery-led offense that Auburn will run in the 2023 season will focus on a more spread attack with a zone-based running attack that would favor a more mobile quarterback.

Adrian will not be out of options following his commitment as he has major offers and still has his senior season to show out and gain even more offers. Though he has decommited, Auburn will still be a factor in his recruitment as a quarterback is one of the positions of need for the 2024 cycle.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch