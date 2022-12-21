EDGE Brenton Williams has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn defensive line was going to be a need for the 2023 season no matter who the head coach was for the season. Hugh Freeze has stepped in and done wonders in the trenches, now signing Brenton Williams, three-star EDGE out of Opelika, Alabama.

Williams was previously committed to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers back in July. Since then, Williams has had an attention-grabbing senior season for the Opelika Bulldogs. He is the No. 61 EDGE and the No. 27 player in the state of Alabama in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Williams' final offer list consisted of many Power Five schools, with Kansas, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Missouri to name a few. There is no doubt why Auburn and those other schools were after Williams, he stands at 6'4 and weighs 245 pounds.

Williams's frame and skillset make him a diamond in the rough for the Tigers' class, which has

Auburn's 2023 class has officially risen inside the top 25 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, which is good for ninth in the SEC.

Bio:

Stephen Johnson (Opelika HS - Opelika, AL)

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245

Ranking: No. 963 nationally, No. 61 DL, No. 27 in AL

