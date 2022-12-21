Colton Hood has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

Auburn has officially signed another talented defensive back in McDonough, Georgia native Colton Hood. Playing for Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Hood has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.

Hood is listed as a four-star on On3 and a three-star on other sites. His signing is a big victory for the Tigers and a display of just how competent Hugh Freeze and staff have immediately been in recruiting.

Hood was committed to Michigan State recently before the Tigers were able to change that. There was some drama where Michigan state pulled the offer and some around the program attempted to spin the narrative. However, this was most likely sour grapes that many schools are feeling now that Hugh Freeze has taken their recruits.

Zac Etheridge was Hood’s primary recruiter. Auburn fans should salute and appreciate the caliber of players Etheridge has brought to Auburn after playing for the Tigers himself. Auburn has churned out defensive backs to the NFL in recent years. Will Hood soon be one of them?

